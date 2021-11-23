Woodland Heights students, staff honor veterans with special parade

The students of Woodland Heights Elementary lined the sidewalks in front of the school waiting for a parade to start as patriotic songs played on speakers behind them. Their dull roar of patient conversation turned into a loud cheer when they saw the bright red of the Lake Norman Fire Department’s Engine 2 come into view.
The fire truck blared its siren and Woodland Heights’ first-ever Veterans Day hero parade was underway.
“It’s an honor to be with our veterans and their families,” Kristie Spenner, principal of Woodland Heights, said. “To know it means so much to them and to be able to keep this in our kid’s minds and hearts is just as important.”
In year’s past, Woodland Heights has held an assembly in the school’s gym to honor veterans, but with COVID-19 protocols in effect, Spenner knew that kind of ceremony wouldn’t be feasible. So the brainstorming began on how to continue the tradition to do it safely.
That’s where third grade teacher Veronica Wolken stepped in.
“I was just trying to think of things that we could do and a hero parade popped into my head and I thought that would be perfect,” Wolken said. “This is something that is important to us as a school and I thought it was amazing.”
Watching her school take part in the parade, with students fervently waving their flags, cheering, and shouting “Thank you for your service!” at the passing veterans, brought a tear to Spenner’s eyes.
“I thought this really allowed the kids to get into it,” Spenner said. “So I thought this was more impactful to the student body as a whole.”
The parade setting allowed students to make their own signs and banners thanking the veterans. Even beyond the celebration at the parade itself, the school developed a care package to be sent to veterans that were family, or close friends, of students in the school.
The care packages contained letters and thank you messages from all of the students and staff in the school as well as a personalized note from the child they are most closely related to. This year, Woodland Heights mailed out 55 of those packages to points all across the country.
The impact of the parade was immediately felt as the participants circled back around the parking lot for another pass by all of the students. And with its success, Spenner and Wolken immediately knew that this was the new way that the school would celebrate Veterans Day rather than returning to the assembly format next year.
“We have to make it bigger and better,” Wolken said. “We have to start planning even further ahead because I just want the parade to be longer.”
There are already ideas being floated about having a band play at next year’s event as well as getting in contact with local veterans groups to have an even bigger event, one that may even include the students at the middle school that the elementary school shares a campus with.