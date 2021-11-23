Woodland Heights students, staff honor veterans with special parade

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I thought this really allowed the kids to get into it,” Spenner said. “So I thought this was more impactful to the student body as a whole.”

The parade setting allowed students to make their own signs and banners thanking the veterans. Even beyond the celebration at the parade itself, the school developed a care package to be sent to veterans that were family, or close friends, of students in the school.

The care packages contained letters and thank you messages from all of the students and staff in the school as well as a personalized note from the child they are most closely related to. This year, Woodland Heights mailed out 55 of those packages to points all across the country.

The impact of the parade was immediately felt as the participants circled back around the parking lot for another pass by all of the students. And with its success, Spenner and Wolken immediately knew that this was the new way that the school would celebrate Veterans Day rather than returning to the assembly format next year.

“We have to make it bigger and better,” Wolken said. “We have to start planning even further ahead because I just want the parade to be longer.”