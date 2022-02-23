Work of He(art)

Perioperative Care Tech Freddie Rickett encourages his team at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center with what he calls “doodles,” but what others refer to as pure talent. Rickett draws weekly on a board visible to all employees of the Surgical Center Department.

Rickett stated, “I don’t do it every day, it wouldn’t be as meaningful, and I like to draw what is relevant. Currently, you will find Cupid on the board, to represent Valentine’s Day.”

Rickett has always enjoyed being creative. He took art lessons in school and was a recipient of an art scholarship. However, his artwork doesn’t stop at the hospital. His favorite piece he has done is a wall mural of an angel found in his niece’s bedroom Rickett gets his sketching inspiration from his father, as well as his team.

“I am so humbled that people enjoy and appreciate my work,” said Rickett. “It started out as little doodles for fun, but now my teammates will tell me they can’t wait to see what I draw next.”