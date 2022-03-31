Works of Mooresville mosaic artist on display at Iredell Arts Council

Brenda Pokorny, a Mooresville mosaic artist, will be the April 2022 gallery artist at the Iredell Arts Council.

Pokorny, an Iredell County transplant, finds the North Carolina natural scenery an inspiration for her colorful artwork. She has recently been chosen as an artist for the 2022 ArtFields Collective and has been awarded an Iredell County Artist Support Grant through the North Carolina Arts Council for her commitment to her craft and the excellence of her work. Pokorny earned a bachelor's degree in fine arts with a concentration in textile design.

After more than a decade of work in textiles, Pokorny turned her love of color and pattern into a passion for mosaics.

A collection of her latest works will be on exhibit in the Old Jail Galleries of the Iredell Arts Council, 203 S. Meeting St., Statesville, for the month of April. An opening night reception honoring Pokorny will be held Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The exhibit will remain on display until April 29. Visit https://www.iredellartscouncil.org for additional information.