 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Workshop offered help to achieve goals
0 Comments
alert top story

Workshop offered help to achieve goals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1-9 chamber workshop

Dowdy

 Sarah Mitchell

The Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce will be kicking off 2022 with a professional development BusinessWorks! on Jan. 14 from 8:30-10 a.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The workshop, entitled “Six Pillars of Achieving YOUR Goals in 2022” will be presented by Mooresville resident and lake leader, ActionCoach David Dowdy. It is open to all, and can be attended either in person at the chamber office, 19900 W. Catawba Ave, Cornelius, or virtual via Zoom.

For those who have set professional and personal goals for the new year, this workshop will provide the tools to dream, put some details to it and set out to make it happen. Easy? Nope. Simple? Nope. However, there is a process and it starts with you. Begin by attending the complimentary workshop to learn the six pillars of achieving your goals.

To register, call 704-892-1922 or email chamber@lakenormanchamber.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Newsy Investigates: Delays And Fraud Fears At COVID-19 Test Sites

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics