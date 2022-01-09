Workshop offered help to achieve goals

The workshop, entitled “Six Pillars of Achieving YOUR Goals in 2022” will be presented by Mooresville resident and lake leader, ActionCoach David Dowdy. It is open to all, and can be attended either in person at the chamber office, 19900 W. Catawba Ave, Cornelius, or virtual via Zoom.

For those who have set professional and personal goals for the new year, this workshop will provide the tools to dream, put some details to it and set out to make it happen. Easy? Nope. Simple? Nope. However, there is a process and it starts with you. Begin by attending the complimentary workshop to learn the six pillars of achieving your goals.