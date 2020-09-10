Worth redoing, bike tour returns to Mooresville course

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Well worth a redo.

Seeking similar success as secured during a previous such venture, Mooresville is once again on track to play host to another regularly-scheduled installment of the Cane Creek Mountain Bike Series schedule.

The Mooresville Recreation Department’s Mazeppa Road Park biking trail will be off limits to all public biking traffic today when serving as the site of the Cane Creek Cup event.

It will mark the series’ second and final scheduled visit to the Mooresville area.

All of the scheduled competition involving bikers of all ages and experience level will take place on Sunday.

The event is being partnered between the Mooresville Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Racing in the Woods organization.

The Mazeppa Park Redux will take the shape of as many as three waves of riders tackling the site’s course.

The initial wave of riders will hit the course from 9-9:44 am. The second stage will take place from 11:30-11:40 a.m. The third and final phase will be held from 1:30-1:46 p.m.

Cash prizes as well as points scored towards the season-long standings will be among the awards presented to the most successful of the bikers.