‘Wow! Is this the North Pole?’

Each year FeedNC holds a Winter Wonderland event for the children of the families they have served throughout the year. The free event features hot cocoa, cookies, Santa Claus, face painting, books, a visit from members of the fire and police departments, and a magical toyland that is created through generous donations from the community!

What makes this event so special is that the experience is specifically tailored to the children of financially struggling families in the community. It is an invitation-only event for FeedNC members.

“As adults, I think we sometimes overlook the toll that poverty really takes on children. Winter Wonderland was designed to simply be a magical experience where kids living in poverty can just enjoy being kids with no worries and no stress,” said Brittany Holbert, program director at FeedNC. “The children get to explore the toyland and pick out toys that are special to them, many of which their families would not have been able to afford. Winter Wonderland 2022 was one for the books!”

This year, FeedNC partnered with National Charity League-Lake Norman Chapter, which had spearheaded the community toy drives and volunteerism, and Trane Technologies, which graciously donated the facility to host the event that served 100s of children in need this holiday season.

Kristine Palmer, who serves as the liaison between NCL of Lake Norman and FeedNC, had the responsibility of organizing where toy collection boxes would be placed and volunteers to check the boxes and deliver the toys to FeedNC and get volunteers to help at the event as well. Paula, also with the league, noted they had 30 volunteers helping throughout the day.

Through the toy drive and all the businesses it collaborated with, FeedNC’s goal of 2,000 toys for the day was reached, she noted.

“The community in and of itself comes together. They showed up and that is what is so important,” Palmer said.

Being able to see months of work collecting toys all come together and watching the children be able to select their special toy was equally special to Palmer, who said, “It’s absolutely what we’ve worked for so many months and to watch and get a big hug from a little girl who got to get her Barbie dream house that’s she’s always wanted. It is very sweet, and it makes your heart full to see it happen.”

Shannon Stanley, with NCL, noted that the league has about 20 philanthropies that they work with, and FeedNC is one of those. Volunteering at FeedNC with their lettering writing program, Stanley shared that she really likes how FeedNC helps people of all ages, and that this is “amazing to give the kids something. I’ve seen some of the smiles going out the door. The generosity in the community has been amazing.”

This same sentiment was shared by Bonnie Battalia, development director at FeedNC, who was helping in the book giveaway area.

Trane Technologies, which also partners with FeedNC, was thankful for the opportunity to be a part of the special day as Amy Younger, executive assistant, shared they were “looking for an opportunity to partner with them for the holidays, and this opportunity came up, and we jumped on it.”

Being able to watch the children and be a part of the fun was “exciting and heartwarming. I think it’s what the holidays are all about, can’t ask for anything else,” Younger said.

Jacey Kocan, a global corporate citizenship administrator with Trane Technologies, shared that it was “really great to see our work come to life. We partner with FeedNC, we volunteer with them, but to be able to see the families directly that we’re serving is just incredible.”

Agreeing that community is important to them, Kocan said they “focus on uplifting under-represented students in the community, working with Title One schools and other nonprofits focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education so we can bring them into green and STEM careers.”

The company donated both STEM toys and books for the Winter Wonderland event.

John Ferguson, communications generalist with the company, noted the hard work of Younger along with what a great partner FeedNC had been, and that “they have done a fantastic job putting this all together.”

Holbert expressed that “thanks to our partners at Trane Technologies, National Charity League LKN, Davidson United Methodist Church Youth Group, Mooresville Police Department, Davidson Fire Department, and the wonderful group and individual donors in the community, we were able to see hundreds of smiling children this year.

“One of the kids walking into the event even shouted with cheer, ‘Wow! Is this the North Pole?’ Thank you so much to all who made this day possible. It is one these children will remember for a lifetime,” shared Holbert.