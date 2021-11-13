Wreath-laying ceremony held to honor veterans

Cadets noted that the wreath is the symbol of remembrance; the white flower, the symbol of purity; the red flower for the heroic death of the fallen in defense of the United States; and the blue flower is the emblem of eternity.

The flag of the United States of America, it was noted by Cadet Jimenez, “is a symbol of all that is sacred to us. It represents that which we are and what we hope to be. The white stripes symbolize purity of purpose and our freedom of thought, expression and worship. We see the red stripes of courage, the willingness to die if necessary for the preservation of American ideals. And there is the blue of tranquility upon which the stars of our states stand united to hold intact all that is truly ours, the desire for peace, happiness, prosperity and freedom throughout our nation.”

The call to present the colors was followed by the playing of Taps by Cadet Sneary after which Gibson said, “this solemn service was held in tribute to those deceased brothers in arms” and declared the ceremony concluded.

Frank and Patty Cotter of Mooresville were among those in attendance at the special ceremony. Patty shared that they came because of the veterans, “what they’ve done, because we can’t forget, especially nowadays.”

Dressed in his uniform, Greg Jones said he was at the ceremony “on behalf of the Great War Tar Heels, a nonprofit that does outreach and education across the state of North Carolina to commemorate those that fought and participated in World War I.”