Wreath sponsorships and volunteers sought

Plans are in the works for the 2021 Wreaths Across America ceremony, which is scheduled for Dec. 18 at noon at Willow Valley Cemetery, 200 S. Church St., Mooresville.

As noted on the website, Wreaths Across America is held each year to “remember, honor and teach by laying a remembrance wreath on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.”

Clint Ingram and Marie E. Higgins are once again serving as location coordinators for the annual event and are working to secure support for wreath sponsorship as well as volunteers for the ceremony.

The cutoff date for wreath sponsorship will be Nov. 30 and may be completed online by visiting the Willow Valley Cemetery with Ingram Funeral Home site at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/44191. Opportunities for volunteering and sharing an invitation for the event may also be found on the site.

As noted on the website, there are 252 veteran graves at Willow Valley Cemetery and the goal is to have a wreath for each grave. Thus far, 37 wreaths have been sponsored.