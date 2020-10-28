 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wreck blocks three lanes of Interstate 77 near Mooresville
View Comments
top story

Wreck blocks three lanes of Interstate 77 near Mooresville

{{featured_button_text}}
road closed.jpg

A crash involving a tractor-trailer has three lanes of Interstate 77 north blocked near the 32-mile marker in Mooresville.

Emergency crews are reporting that the semi jackknifed and that 400 gallons of diesel fuel have spilled. Reports are that there are other vehicles involved.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The North Carolina Highway Patrol reported the three northbound lanes are blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Mooresville Fire Department’s hazardous materials team has been called to the scene as has the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Mooresville Fire Department, Mt. Mourne Fire Department and Iredell EMS all responded to the scene.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fall colors on display
Local News

Fall colors on display

  • Updated

The JF Moore Park, at the corner of Main Street and Center Avenue, Mooresville says fall with an exclamation mark. The beautiful flower and pu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics