Yacinthe to be featured at Heartstrings Therapeutic Music and Art Program

Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council, announce the February Music Speaks event featuring Eli Yacinthe will be held on Feb. 24 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Heartstrings Program Gracie Building. The event is free and open to the community to attend.

Music Speaks is an inspirational musicians speaker series that will take place monthly throughout 2022 on the Barium Springs campus. A variety of guest speakers will share personal stories of overcoming adversity on their musical journey and will also perform some of their music for the local community and at-risk kids in attendance.

Eli Yacinthe performs all styles of music: jazz, blues, country, rock, R&B, and even big band. He approaches each song, each note, with authentic energy and sensibility.

This native of Statesville was immersed in music as a child. He sang harmony with his mom, at home and church. When they watched musicals together, he was fascinated with the elaborate orchestration. Yacinthe found he possessed the gift of extrapolating individual notes and reproducing them, even intricate harmonies and rhythms. He learned drums at age 2, and later, piano — but always preferred to play by ear.