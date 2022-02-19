Yacinthe to be featured at Heartstrings Therapeutic Music and Art Program

Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council, announce the February Music Speaks event featuring Eli Yacinthe will be held on Feb. 24 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Heartstrings Program Gracie Building. The event is free and open to the community to attend.
Music Speaks is an inspirational musicians speaker series that will take place monthly throughout 2022 on the Barium Springs campus. A variety of guest speakers will share personal stories of overcoming adversity on their musical journey and will also perform some of their music for the local community and at-risk kids in attendance.
Eli Yacinthe performs all styles of music: jazz, blues, country, rock, R&B, and even big band. He approaches each song, each note, with authentic energy and sensibility.
This native of Statesville was immersed in music as a child. He sang harmony with his mom, at home and church. When they watched musicals together, he was fascinated with the elaborate orchestration. Yacinthe found he possessed the gift of extrapolating individual notes and reproducing them, even intricate harmonies and rhythms. He learned drums at age 2, and later, piano — but always preferred to play by ear.
At 10, Eli’s father taught him to play guitar, but it wasn’t love at first chord. His fingers burned from constant practice. “After a few days I hated that thing, I hated it so much,” he said.
But then he viewed a video of finger style guitar virtuoso Tommy Emmanuel, and his world changed. “From that point I became obsessed, I just never wanted to put it down. I didn’t want to play video games or whatever the other kids were doing. I would spend hours in my room learning songs, or trying something new.”
Eight years later, Eli rocks the house at a bevy of local venues. Fans applaud his voice, which ranges from soulful to snappy. His guitar virtuosity combined with his rich and soulful vocal style have already garnered him a loyal fan base.
Career highlights include performing at MerleFest. Yacinthe will be performing again at MerleFest in 2022.
He has performed to a sold-out crowd on a full scholarship at Nashville’s Fine Arts Summer Academy.
Since then, he’s taken instruction from a list of renowned guitarists such as Richard Smith, John Knowles, Pat Bergeson and John Jorgenson.
In a world where critics prefer to classify music into specific genres, Yacinthe defies categorization. “Music is my life’s work,” he said. “It’s definitely my calling.”
This event is free and open to the public. Educators are encouraged to have their students attend. All musicians and music lovers are also encouraged to participate.