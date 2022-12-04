Yes, Mooresville! You can buy a goat from a vending machine for Christmas

After visits to New York’s Rockefeller Plaza and London’s Hyde Park in seasons past, the world-famous Light the World Giving Machine is coming to Charlotte this holiday season.

These bright red vending machines work in reverse by giving people an opportunity to buy much-needed items for local and global charities. However, instead of buying the usual junk food that drops down to the bottom of the vending machine, people can insert their credit card into these special giving machines and donate a goat for a needy family in Africa or an acre of sweet potatoes for another family in Asia.

And in Charlotte, people will also be able to use the Light the World Mobile Giving Machine to support two local charities — Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency and Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays — and buy such items as a soft pillow and warm blanket for a newly arrived refugee or a week’s worth of groceries for a family in need.

The Light the World Mobile Giving Machine will be near the fountain in Charlotte’s Promenade on Providence shopping complex, located one block north of I-485 on Providence Road, from Dec. 13-17.

Since 2017, Giving Machines have been placed in select cities throughout the world, raising more than $15.1 million dollars for charitable organizations. To support more local nonprofits, a Mobile Giving Machine was launched this year and will be traveling to five southern cities, from Thanksgiving through Christmas: St. Augustine, Florida; Birmingham, Alabama; Atlanta, Georgia; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina.

The Light the World Mobile Giving Machine is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and provides an instant act of service for people looking to help those in their community and around the world. One hundred percent of all donations go directly to the participating charities. For more information, please visit https://www.mobilegivingmachine.org.