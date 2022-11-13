You can learn a lot about a city when you deliver the residents their food– A couple of weekends as an Uber Eats and Door Dash Delivery Driver in Mooresville

As a journalist, over the years, I have encountered a number of interesting situations, bizarre encounters, and communications with intriguing people, and sometimes ideas seem to fall into my lap. Just such a scenario played out while in line one early balmy evening at the Clutch Coffee Bar on Williamson Road, a place I visit so often I might as well rent out a corner of the building and start living there.

I had already put in my order for a sublime medium black coffee with no room for cream or sugar. I was sitting there watching the falling autumn leaves decorate the town with butterscotch, sunset red, and maple syrup brown. I needed something to help me get the blood moving for a serious attempt at grinding out at least a paragraph before midnight.

Any pseudo-peachy compositions produced in the past two years have been done while sipping Clutch and streaming Mozart concertos. To most, that sounds pert and annoying, a tad bit Fitzgerald East Egg presumptuousness, but it was a habit that I formed here in Mooresville. My girlfriend calls it a pestiferous OCD trait and a savage caffeine addiction.

Sometimes I feel like Dickens, tied into extreme writing habits to the extent that I imagine any deviation will result in some hideous drought or amaranthine writer’s block.

Anyway, I noticed a young girl in line with me. She stepped out of her car to rearrange her naval-orange Door Dash heat bag, like the pizza bag you see delivery people use to keep your pizza steaming hot. I questioned her about it, the job, and the experience. She said the money was decent, the flexibility was great, and some of the stuff you see out around town is so astounding, it is too ludicrous to be fiction. I signed up that day; both for Door Dash, Uber Eats, and Grub Hub.

I decided if I were going to go in, I would have to go all in. I got two of the three, waitlisted on the third. Unlike most people that sign up as a means for a secondary income, primary income, or job flexibility, I wanted to know the stories that might come along with it. The money is the cherry on top.

When I first started taking trips (deliveries), I figured I would be assigned strictly to Mooresville. This was not the case, as I got offered trips to Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville, Charlotte, even Statesville, and other places. But my favorite by far is Mooresville, especially at night. You truly see a city at night; unrestrained, unclothed and uninhibited. Once the Carolina sun is gone, and that big fat reddish moon rises over the water, as the hours grow late and the traffic is thin, the normal people take cover, and the vampires come out.

The city will then pass before your eyes like a movie reel. The normal ones primarily order their food to be brought to their door surreptitiously, with no contact, no communication, and the only evidence of the delivery is a stark photo from the shadows.

In all truth, this can get a little weird sometimes. You have those face-to-face encounters now and then, and the customer will offer a tip in person. Typically the tips come digitally through the app.

Other times they are handed to you and only sometimes in the form of currency. One evening I received a giant chocolate chip, marble-swirled cupcake. I did not eat it, but it was the thought that counts. I also have been offered candy, garden produce, and even a beer—none of which I consumed. What intrigues me is how many people refuse to turn on any lights when they order their food.

I often stumble around in the dark, looking for house numbers and a secure location to leave the food without being ambushed for a container of hot wings. It was late one night, foggy, and I was delivering Hooter’s to a young man in town.

I arrived at the mobile home park and couldn’t for the life of me locate him. We got in touch via phone, and I realized it was one of the sparsely lit residences.

I parked and made my way toward the front door. I climbed a few steps to the front porch and was two or three feet away from the door when a hand shot out of the shadows and snatched the bag from me. I nearly had a heart attack and leaped backward. I hurried back to the car and left.

I used to loathe winter and how the days would quickly end and blanket the landscape with purple arctic darkness, but now I welcome it. I become giddy when inclement appears on the horizon. I know there will be more orders, more new nooks and crannies I have yet to explore, interesting characters I have yet to cross paths with, and foods I never knew even existed.

Eccentric Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh once said, “I often think that the night is more alive and more richly colored than the day.” If only he’d seen Mooresville after dark, gazing out over the water, hypnotized by the beguiling ripples of Lake Norman, the coastline abreast with sparkling lights like a string of Blue Nile diamonds. It is a town of diverse scenery, eclectic tastes, and contrasting personalities.

One trip put me at the edge of paradise in Bells Crossing with a sack of greasy burgers, navigating Perth Road, while another off North Broad Street was pining for chicken tandoori. Each delivery has its unique flavor and experience. For some, it might seem redundant and mundane.

With each one, I learn something new about human nature, eating habits, how people live and communicate with the city infrastructure and why certain red lights are longer than others. Why is the smell of McDonald’s so distinct compared to the other fast food burger and fries restaurants?

I ponder sometimes why after hours of riding around delivering food, the car smelling of 20-25 different aromas, I never have an appetite. In fact, I can start working hungry and by the end the night, the sensation of wanting to gorge on every item at the Waffle House disappears.

I have come to the conclusion that most people are good out there, and I don’t think that is isolated to just Mooresville. I believe it is representative of society in general and what you read in the news are the isolated incidents that seem prevalent because they are the only ones making headlines.

A lot of it I think has to do with the stress of living in today’s world, a lack of sleep, poor eating and exercise habits and racing at too fast a pace. I see it when I am on the road. I have encountered a couple of hostile people, potentially violent in nature, bloated with unmerciful rage but I was able to disconnect myself from those situations and live to write another day.

And overall, the public as well as the restaurant staffs have been amazing and a pleasure to work with. Doing this has opened my eyes to all this city has to offer and I only appreciate it that much more. Ciao.