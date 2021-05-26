Young Performers concert to be featured via Zoom

On June 6 at 3 p.m., Music at St. Alban’s will present via Zoom a Young Performers concert featuring a promising 13-year-old jazz violinist, accompanied by his father.

Child prodigy and winner of several local competitions, Conor McMillen has studied at the Manhattan School of Music’s precollege division and is now in the Jazz at Lincoln Center Middle School program.

His father, Blair McMillen, a highly acclaimed concert pianist and pedagogue, has performed as soloist and chamber player and adjudicated competitions in this country and abroad. Among his many responsibilities is the co-directorship of the Rite of Summer Music Festival held annually on Governors Island. The son and father duo will likely perform a movement from Beethoven’s spring sonata, one from a tango by Piazzolla and several jazz standards.

The pair will be performing as a gift to Music at St. Alban’s and in recognition of their ties with the area, where parents and grandparents, Bruce and Sally McMillen, have long had a home. Viewers may “attend” the concert and a performer Q&A afterwards via Zoom. For links to this special event, watch M@SA’s website at https://www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

M@SA, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, is partially funded by the Arts and Science Council (ASC).