Young women bless fellow students with beads of love

Once again, Mooresville resident Dorothy “Dottie” Franks, 88, provided her community with an inspirational model of volunteerism no matter our age this Christmas season when she invited young members of the National Charity League of Lake Norman (NCL) to create bead jewelry for Bright Blessings LKN, an organization that benefits homeless and impoverished students throughout Iredell and North Mecklenburg counties.

“This is one of the most fun volunteer opportunities we have,” NCL Lake Norman liaison Shannon Stanley said at Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, where she and a large group of young women and their mothers or grandmothers met to create bead jewelry for birthday gifts.

According to Linda Morris, Bright Blessings LKN director, “NCL members have volunteered since we opened 3½ years ago. They actually set up the Girls Closet, where gifts are stored for middle and high school students. They also have created hundreds of hygiene kits, gathered a lot of girls jewelry, and helped sort and reorganize at the end of each year,” Morris explained.

This Christmas, Franks used the funds she received from the Thrivent Action Team to buy materials for necklaces and bracelets, and invited the NCL/LKN Chapter along for the fun. She receives two checks of $250 each year to spend on community work. Altogether, in eight years, she has donated $500 per year in materials “for giving back to the community, and it’s fun,” Franks said. “To me, I love the part of helping young people volunteer in the community.”

Franks has been performing volunteer work since she was 12, and her enthusiasm is contagious. The church room was full of smiles as the jewelry was being created. Each girl made one piece of jewelry for herself, as well as pieces for Bright Blessings LKN. About 30 were made altogether.

The local NCL chapter is a group of mothers and daughters, grades seven through 12, mainly from Mooresville, who come together in a commitment to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences.

The chapter was formed in 2020, Stanley said, and is holding a membership drive led by Katy Law, co-vice president and membership chair. Wendy Shuping is president of the chapter.

For information on NCL, email info@nclonline.org or call 714-966-1005. For information on Bright Blessings LKN, email linda@brightblessingsusa.org.