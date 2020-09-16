Youth invited to submit works for area library’s ARTT show

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Inspired by author Jacqueline Woodson’s virtual program for the Lenoir-Rhyne University Visiting Writers Series on Oct. 8 – and to celebrate her novel, “Harbor Me” – the Catawba County Library is hosting an ARTT show featuring selfies from kids and youth grades five and up.

Woodson’s New York Times’ best-selling novel tells the story of six students who meet weekly to talk, congregating in a former art room, known as the ARTT, an abbreviation for A Room To Talk. Conversations touch on race, immigration, family and identity as the students discuss their lives, their thoughts and perspectives and the emotions and dreams they harbor within themselves.

Since the narrative revolves around the concept of identify, the library is exploring that theme by inviting young people to create their own selfies in the form of a traditional smartphone selfie, an essay, a poem, or a self-portrait created in any medium: paint, photography, sculpture, pencil, etc. The project is not a contest but an opportunity for young people to express themselves and share their talents. While reading “Harbor Me” is recommended, it is not required for participation.

The overarching goal of the project is to celebrate young people and their art work and to invite them to share their lives and what matters to them through the selfies they create.