Youth learn the art of making balloon sculptures

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Anywhere there are children, you can volunteer your time making balloons trying to cheer people up,” Blizzard said. “Everybody seems to enjoy them.”

During the event at the library, Blizzard introduced the group to the art of balloon making and demonstrated multiple balloon creations.

A supply of balloons and hand pumps were provided at each table for the teens to make the balloon sculptures, and Blizzard instructed them step by step how to blow them up, tie them off and make the appropriate twists, encouraging them each along the way noting that many aspects of the art is something they would learn over time if they continued practicing. When the group had finished, they each had a balloon dog, flower and sword, or as Blizzard called them, a ‘tickle stick.’

Of course, the popping of balloons could be heard throughout the room, but he told them “if they break, don’t feel bad, this would happen and to just get another one.”

Written instructions for all of the sculptures they did that day were provided, and he shared that they could always watch a video which would provide additional help.

When he asked the group if they were having fun, they replied with a “yeah!” which in addition to their learning how to make a balloon or two is what he told them at the start he thought would happen.