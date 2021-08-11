Youth learn the art of making balloon sculptures

During the summer months, the Mooresville Public Library had a wide range of fun and educational topics on their calendar for youth to enjoy, including meeting a guide/service dog, learning about wilderness survival, participating in an escape room, learning about and making balloon sculptures and more.
On hand to demonstrate the balloon art was Bob Blizzard, a professional clown for 20 years. Blizzard shared that he had been professionally trained by clowns such as Bill “Snappy the Clown” Hart, Ringling Brothers clown Leon McBride, known as Buttons the Clown, and Marcela Murad, known as Mama Clown, a well-known face painter and balloon artist.
He shared that he had “been really blessed in some of my training. I don’t do the clown stuff anymore. When I transitioned with the beard, I trained to become Santa Claus. I do Santa Claus for the Carolina Panthers. I do NASCAR’s Stocks for Tots and businesses in Charlotte. It’s hard to put the clown makeup on with a beard, so I became Bob the Pirate,” which he said he “developed for children’s birthday parties.”
Blizzard shared that he had competed in balloon competitions all over the world as well as clown competitions.
He told the group that there are balloon artists that can do extravagant balloon sculptures and it can be a profitable profession or it can be learned for fun and shared on a volunteer basis.
“Anywhere there are children, you can volunteer your time making balloons trying to cheer people up,” Blizzard said. “Everybody seems to enjoy them.”
During the event at the library, Blizzard introduced the group to the art of balloon making and demonstrated multiple balloon creations.
A supply of balloons and hand pumps were provided at each table for the teens to make the balloon sculptures, and Blizzard instructed them step by step how to blow them up, tie them off and make the appropriate twists, encouraging them each along the way noting that many aspects of the art is something they would learn over time if they continued practicing. When the group had finished, they each had a balloon dog, flower and sword, or as Blizzard called them, a ‘tickle stick.’
Of course, the popping of balloons could be heard throughout the room, but he told them “if they break, don’t feel bad, this would happen and to just get another one.”
Written instructions for all of the sculptures they did that day were provided, and he shared that they could always watch a video which would provide additional help.
When he asked the group if they were having fun, they replied with a “yeah!” which in addition to their learning how to make a balloon or two is what he told them at the start he thought would happen.