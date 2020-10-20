Zwilinske believes cancer diagnosis, treatment setbacks happened for a reason

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But her journey was far from over. She had the initial implant surgery in June, but soon experienced complications. On the day of her celebration party she felt unwell. Soon, she developed a fever, and her husband took her to the emergency room for treatment. She says she had become septic as her body, ravaged by the cancer and treatment, rejected the implant. Her plastic surgeon did emergency surgery and removed it. Over the next several months, she would undergo another surgery to rebuild the left breast, suffer a subsequent issue on the right breast and have that implant removed as well.

“During the next six months I just focused on healing and praying that nothing else was going to occur,” she said.

Multiple surgeries later, she is continuing her recovery. Oct. 4 was her three-year survivorversary. While she is thankful for her health, she is not trying to put cancer in her past. Instead, she is trying to help other women.

She looks back over her treatment and feels that her dedication to her family was key. She continued to walk to the bus stop to get her daughter, even though at one point she had to leave an extra half-hour early. She says that she’s the kind of person for whom it is hard to ask for help, but she did that too.

She actively worked to keep her family’s routine intact.