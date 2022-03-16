Mauney to retire as superintendent as of June 30; ends 29-year career in education

On Wednesday, Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney announced his plans to retire effective June 30 after 29 years of service in public education, all at MGSD.
Mauney began his education career at Mooresville in 1993 as a history teacher. He worked his way up to be named MGSD superintendent in August of 2016.
Throughout his tenure as superintendent, Mauney’s heart for the Mooresville Graded School District has only become more apparent, garnering him the Regional Superintendent of the Year honor in May 2020.
Whether it is cheering on the Blue Devils from the sidelines and stands or going into the classrooms to help students and staff, his love for the district and community that he calls home is reflected in everything he does and has guided his decision making as a superintendent, the district said in a news release.
In a message to all MGSD staff, Mauney reflected on his retirement, “It has been a career filled with joy, frustration, highs, and lows, but overwhelmingly one of purpose and gratitude. I am truly grateful to MGSD for the opportunities you have presented me to follow the calling that God laid for my path. I am also truly grateful that I work with such a committed group of individuals who love kids and desire to have a positive impact in their lives. The greatest honor of my 29 years is being a member of a strong team with the common goal of loving kids and making positive impacts in their lives. I look forward to finishing strong by making every day count with our kids," he said.
Speaking on Mauney’s decision to retire, Board Chair Roger Hyatt stated, “Dr. Mauney has been a positive influence in our schools as teacher, coach, school administrator, central office administrator and superintendent. I value his commitment to students and appreciate his leadership to our district. I wish him all the best as he enters this next chapter in his life."
The MGSD Board will be utilizing the North Carolina School Boards Association in their search to name the next superintendent.