Mauney to retire as superintendent as of June 30; ends 29-year career in education

On Wednesday, Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney announced his plans to retire effective June 30 after 29 years of service in public education, all at MGSD.

Mauney began his education career at Mooresville in 1993 as a history teacher. He worked his way up to be named MGSD superintendent in August of 2016.

Throughout his tenure as superintendent, Mauney’s heart for the Mooresville Graded School District has only become more apparent, garnering him the Regional Superintendent of the Year honor in May 2020.

Whether it is cheering on the Blue Devils from the sidelines and stands or going into the classrooms to help students and staff, his love for the district and community that he calls home is reflected in everything he does and has guided his decision making as a superintendent, the district said in a news release.