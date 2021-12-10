McKinnon, Wildcats pull out dramatic OT win over RJ Reynolds

McKinnon got to 27 points by connecting on a trio of threes in the game, throwing home a couple of dunks, and making 8 of 12 from the foul line. He even added a handful of blocked shots and rebounds to fill out his stat sheet.

“He was just so good tonight,” Hodges added. “I’m so proud of him.”

The Wildcats’ win wasn’t without its flaws, however. In what is becoming a trend, Lake Norman started off the game slowly, falling behind by as many as eight points in the first quarter.

“I’m not sure why we keep struggling in the first quarters of games,” Hodges said. “It may be that we’re not playing aggressively enough on defense. We feed off of what we do on that end and it generates offense for us. Maybe we just try to do more of that at the beginning of games.”

Over the next two quarters, however, the Wildcats battled back, outscoring the Demons 40-26 to take a 54-43 lead into the final quarter.

“It’s just us,” Hodges said. “Our third quarters have been huge. I’d like to say that it’s all coaching, but it’s not. Our guys are just coming out of halftime and playing harder.”