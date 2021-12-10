McKinnon, Wildcats pull out dramatic OT win over RJ Reynolds

MOORESVILLE — The roar inside the gym at Lake Norman High School was deafening — so loud that the buzzer, let alone a referee’s whistle, was being mostly drowned out by crowd noise. It’s been a long time since the Wildcat Den, as the student section is now known, has had that kind of an impact on the game.
But with the way the Wildcats played Wednesday night, it should become commonplace.
The Wildcats put on a show in all phases worthy of the raucous fans' admiration to grind out a 79-78 overtime victory over visiting R.J. Reynolds, advancing to 6-0 for the first time since the 2013-14 season that saw Lake Norman advance all the way to the State Championship game.
“I loved our team’s intensity all night,” Lake Norman head coach Grant Hodges said. “They all played so well tonight and we had a freshman come out and save our butts with 27 points.”
That freshman, 6’5” guard Tre McKinnon, had played well in his first five games at Lake Norman, but on Wednesday night, he announced to everyone in attendance and anyone else who watched his performance, that he was ready for the spotlight.
“He arrived tonight,” Hodges said. “He works so hard in practice and it showed out there tonight.”
McKinnon got to 27 points by connecting on a trio of threes in the game, throwing home a couple of dunks, and making 8 of 12 from the foul line. He even added a handful of blocked shots and rebounds to fill out his stat sheet.
“He was just so good tonight,” Hodges added. “I’m so proud of him.”
The Wildcats’ win wasn’t without its flaws, however. In what is becoming a trend, Lake Norman started off the game slowly, falling behind by as many as eight points in the first quarter.
“I’m not sure why we keep struggling in the first quarters of games,” Hodges said. “It may be that we’re not playing aggressively enough on defense. We feed off of what we do on that end and it generates offense for us. Maybe we just try to do more of that at the beginning of games.”
Over the next two quarters, however, the Wildcats battled back, outscoring the Demons 40-26 to take a 54-43 lead into the final quarter.
“It’s just us,” Hodges said. “Our third quarters have been huge. I’d like to say that it’s all coaching, but it’s not. Our guys are just coming out of halftime and playing harder.”
Despite letting the Demons back into the game in the final frame, the 'Cats still held a 5-point lead with just under a minute to play. But R.J. Reynolds’ senior guard M.J. Raye wasn’t going to let his team go down that easily.
After forcing a couple of Wildcat turnovers, the Demons had the ball, down 72-69, with under 20 seconds to play. As the clock wound down, the ball eventually found Raye’s hands who stopped and fired a three from the top of the key that rattled home to tie the game and send it to overtime.
“I think it was good for our team to face that kind of adversity,” Hodges said. “It was a lot of fun and I know the kids enjoy (getting to play overtime games).”
The four-minute overtime period saw the lead change hands six times, but changed for the final time with just a second left on the clock. Lake Norman senior Davis Wagner got to play the hero, banking home the game-winning layup with 1.6 seconds to play.
Wagner finished the game with 10 points. Junior guard Cole Callaway turned in yet another impressive scoring night, tossing in 22 points of his own for his third consecutive game scoring 20-or-more points.
The Wildcats will have six days off following their dramatic win before starting the slate of conference games with a home bout against A.L. Brown on Tuesday.