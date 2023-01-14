MGSD addresses key issues with state and local officials at legislative breakfast

Top administrators with the Mooresville Graded School District welcomed representatives from local and state government to East Mooresville Intermediate School for their annual Legislative Breakfast.

With a host of discussion topics, including any potential school calendar changes in the future and the ongoing debate over N.C. House Bill 755, or the Parents’ Bill of Rights, Superintendent Dr. Jason Gardener was excited to have those representatives in the district.

“It’s encouraging to me that everybody that was there is looking to make this the best community it can be,” Gardener said. “It’s a collaborative conversation and I think that’s a part of what our students need.”

In attendance for the meeting were officials from the Town of Mooresville, Mayor Miles Atkins and Gary West, Iredell County Commissioner Melissa Neader and County Manager Beth Mull, and North Carolina State Sen. Vicky Sawyer.

“It’s essential to the school system’s success to have those representatives there,” Gardner said. “That’s what really makes a difference. We get to sit down and really talk about out perspectives.”

During the meeting, MGSD spoke with Sawyer regarding its current school calendar that allows school to start earlier in the month of August than what has been allowed by the state for the last several years. When the initial law was passed in 2004 requiring schools not begin session until late August, MGSD was grandfathered in as a system and was allowed to start earlier.

“We just want to be sure that our current status doesn’t change,” Gardner said. “She was in support of us being able to keep that flexibility.”

Gardener also took time to speak with Sawyer about the concerns he has regarding compensation for teachers.

“We know the state was looking at a pay reform model and how it would take two years to pilot that,” he said. “We can’t wait two years. We have vacancies that have yet to be filled this school year and these vacancies are stressing the people that are already here out even more because they have to pick up the slack.

“We just want to see the state of North Carolina really commit to aggressive compensation changes,” Gardener continued. “The compensation (in this state) has made it increasingly difficult to be able to retain talented teachers. People have to be able to support their families.”

The pay reform sought by Gardner for employees in MGSD would stretch beyond just teachers as well.

“Our support staff, our teacher assistants, our bus drivers, our custodians and our child nutritionists,” he said. “They all deserve a livable wage.”

Another big issue brought up with Sawyer was the Parents’ Bill of Rights that has been working its way through the state legislature for nearly a year. The bill, which would allow parents more access to the curriculum that is being taught to their child, has received support from parents statewide, but Gardener and MGSD want to be sure that there are proper guidelines in place for the teachers if it were to pass.

“Having teachers just post lesson plans sounds a lot easier that it actually is,” Gardener said. “Sometimes lesson plans don’t work, sometimes other adjustments have to be made and then what is posted online would have to change.

“We just don’t want another thing to pull away our teachers’ time and for it to be a burden on them,” he continued. “As a district, we want to be an open book and be as transparent as we can when it comes to what we’re doing and teaching, we welcome that. We just don’t want to create an extra burden on the teachers.”

Gardener and other members of MGSD also spoke with local officials regarding topics such as student health and safety as well as maintaining an ability to acquire adequate and equitable resources for the school district.

“I really appreciated all of the support that the local and state government officials showed in meeting with us,” Gardener said. “It felt really promising to all be united around our students.”