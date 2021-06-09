MGSD Board of Education honors staff retirees

In their final meeting of the 2020-21 school year, the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education took time to recognize the 24 employees in the district that retired from their positions at the end of what was likely one of the most memorable school years of their careers.

“Each person we will recognize tonight has served Mooresville Graded School District with excellence and a desire to serve,” Superintendent Stephen Mauney said. “The dedication each of you demonstrate to your profession is what makes Mooresville a great school district.”

According to Mauney, the retirees combined to give more than 400 years of service to MGSD and more than 500 to public education as a whole. Many of those were in attendance, with their families there to cheer them on, to be honored by the board.

“I told all the families that we need to know that you are here,” Ingrid Medlock announced during the ceremony. “When you hear your family member’s name, it’s OK to cheer.”

Each of them received a certificate of appreciation and a crystal vase with the Mooresville ‘block M’ emblazoned on it in white.