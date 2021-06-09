MGSD Board of Education honors staff retirees

In their final meeting of the 2020-21 school year, the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education took time to recognize the 24 employees in the district that retired from their positions at the end of what was likely one of the most memorable school years of their careers.
“Each person we will recognize tonight has served Mooresville Graded School District with excellence and a desire to serve,” Superintendent Stephen Mauney said. “The dedication each of you demonstrate to your profession is what makes Mooresville a great school district.”
According to Mauney, the retirees combined to give more than 400 years of service to MGSD and more than 500 to public education as a whole. Many of those were in attendance, with their families there to cheer them on, to be honored by the board.
“I told all the families that we need to know that you are here,” Ingrid Medlock announced during the ceremony. “When you hear your family member’s name, it’s OK to cheer.”
Each of them received a certificate of appreciation and a crystal vase with the Mooresville ‘block M’ emblazoned on it in white.
“On behalf of the board of education, I want to thank you so much for the care you have demonstrated for our students and our community,” Mauney said. “I hope and pray that you will enjoy this next chapter of your lives and definitely enjoy the fruits of your labor.”
MGSD retirees:
- Sharon Allen — Five years of service in MGSD
- Linda Beatty — Three years of service in MSGD
- Helen Brendle — 16 years of service in MGSD
- Pam Byers — 26 years of service in MGSD
- Thomas Chester — 25 years of service in MGSD
- Teddy Culbertson — 13 years of service to MGSD
- Virginia Dave — 27 years of service in MGSD
- Sarah Deese — 15 years of service in MGSD
- Caren Dellinger — Eight years of service in MGSD
- Elizabeth DeYarmon — 20 years of service to MGSD
- Tauron Ferguson — 14 years of service in MGSD
- Sandra Fowler — 25 years of service in MGSD
- Teresa Guard — 16 years of service in MGSD
- Terry Haas — 13 years of service in MGSD
- Belinda Huntley — 13 years of service in MGSD
- Jacqueline Justice — 24 years of service in MGSD
- A. Robert Rhyne — 13 years of service in MGSD
- Marsha Rhyne — 26 years of service in MGSD
- Lisa Roberts — 33 years of service in MGSD
- Sharon Simpson — 26 years of service in MGSD
- Laura Smith — seven years of service in MGSD
- Pamela Tucker — five years of service in MGSD
- Nancy Turman — 19 years of service in MGSD
- Ginger Young — 24 years of service in MGSD
Following the ceremony, the board resumed its normal meeting with staff members delivering reports on various facets of operations such as construction, instruction, and human resources. The board also approved the school fees for the 2021-22 school year, a school nutrition bid, and a new plan for addressing mental health in the district.