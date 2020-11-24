MGSD moves to hybrid of in-person and online learning for K-5 amid surge in COVID-19

In an emergency meeting Monday night, the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education voted to move all students from kindergarten to fifth grade to Option Two, a hybrid of virtual and in-person learning until the conclusion of the third quarter.

This change will take effect Monday with a teacher workday for all K-5 teachers. Students in cohort A will attend classes on Tuesday and Wednesday with cohort B attending in-person on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4.

For all weeks following, until March 12, 2021, when the third quarter ends, cohort A will attend on Monday and Tuesday with cohort B attending on Thursday and Friday.

“We are responding to the events and statistics that are presented to us by science,” Superintendent Dr. Stephen Mauney said. “People are getting sick and we would be foolish if we didn’t respond to that in a methodical and procedural way.”

Much like how Iredell-Statesville Schools began the school year, MGSD will divide their student bodies into two separate cohorts that will each go to in-person learning twice a week and remain home for remote learning for two days.

This change was made amid the biggest COVID-19 case spike that Iredell County has experienced since the beginning of the pandemic.