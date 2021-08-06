MGSD School Board candidate organizes mask policy protest at district office

A group of parents met outside the offices of the Mooresville Graded School District on Friday morning to protest the decision made Thursday to adopt a mandatory mask policy just four days into the new school year.

The decision, which was announced by Superintendent Stephen Mauney in a video posted to the district’s website, came following a large swath of students placed into quarantine due to close, unmasked contacts in their first few days in school. In total, more than 80 children were in COVID-19 quarantine to start the day on Friday.

The protest, which was organized by candidate for MGSD School Board Jay Goodman in a matter of hours, attracted a gathering of more than two dozen parents and students that had been turned away from school for refusing to wear a mask.

“(The district) is taking away your rights,” Goodman said. “I just want parents to be able to decide what is right for their kids. We just wanted to get the word out there so parents know that they can have a choice on how they want to govern their kids.”