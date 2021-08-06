MGSD School Board candidate organizes mask policy protest at district office

A group of parents met outside the offices of the Mooresville Graded School District on Friday morning to protest the decision made Thursday to adopt a mandatory mask policy just four days into the new school year.
The decision, which was announced by Superintendent Stephen Mauney in a video posted to the district’s website, came following a large swath of students placed into quarantine due to close, unmasked contacts in their first few days in school. In total, more than 80 children were in COVID-19 quarantine to start the day on Friday.
The protest, which was organized by candidate for MGSD School Board Jay Goodman in a matter of hours, attracted a gathering of more than two dozen parents and students that had been turned away from school for refusing to wear a mask.
“(The district) is taking away your rights,” Goodman said. “I just want parents to be able to decide what is right for their kids. We just wanted to get the word out there so parents know that they can have a choice on how they want to govern their kids.”
Goodman believes that the school district is overreacting with their sudden switch back to requiring masks in schools. As a part of the protest, Goodman suggested that parents drop their children off at school without a mask. His daughter, a first grader, was turned away upon her arrival at school on Friday morning.
“We wrote her a religious exemption letter,” he said. “The school refused to accept it and turned her away.”
MGSD said that the change was made in order to have a better chance at keeping children in the classrooms during the resurgence of coronavirus caused by the delta variant.
“We always keep our focus on our children when we make changes,” Tanae McLean, chief communications officer for MGSD, said. “You’re always going to have people who agree with those changes and those that disagree with them. We just focus on our 6,000 students and doing what’s best for them.”
McLean said that, since the announcement was made, the district has received both positive and negative feedback from parents.
“We believe it is imperative to keep students in school in person. That is how they’re going to best learn,” McLean said. “We have to make decisions that help us do that. Under the masking guidelines, we could have saved a lot of the 81 students that were quarantined from being quarantined. That keeps them in school.”
According to McLean, the district will reevaluate their masking policy in two weeks and potentially go back to an optional masking policy if COVID-19 cases in Iredell County have decreased.