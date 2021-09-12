Mitchell CC purchases nearly 3 acres of land, plans Mooresville Campus expansion

The Mooresville Campus of Mitchell Community College is about to get a lot bigger.

On Aug. 24, Mitchell Community College purchased nearly three acres of land from the Shoe family to move forward with their plans to expand the campus. The land was purchased for $1.925 million.

“It has been a long-term goal of the College to expand the Mooresville Campus,” Dr. Tim Brewer, president of Mitchell C.C., said. “We are very happy with where we are located in Mooresville and are looking forward to the expansion.”

With the purchase, Mitchell now owns nearly all of the land located in the block bordered by North Academy Street and North Broad Street in Mooresville, taking over the land previously occupied by the Transmissions Unlimited auto shop, which recently moved to a new location on Oakridge Farm Highway, as well as the large property that is still being used as the base of operations for the Mooresville Christian Mission.

Anticipating a sale, the Mooresville Christian Mission began looking for a new home. They are planning to unveil the plans for their new facility in October.