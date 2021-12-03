Mooresville Blue Devils blow past West Rowan

As Mooresville had done all game long, the defense forced yet another turnover at the beginning of the fourth quarter. However, this one was about to bring the house down.
When K.C. Shaw picked up the ball near midcourt, there was no one even close to him and the senior guard exploded home an emphatic dunk that put an exclamation point on a game that had long been over.
Using their relentless ball pressure and transition offense, the Blue Devils (3-0) blew past West Rowan (0-2) 68-45 on Thursday night at Mooresville High School for their second win over the Falcons in 10 days. The win gave Mooresville their first 3-0 start in over a decade.
“That game is just who we are. We want to pressure the ball and we want to run,” Mooresville head coach Armard Moore said. “We’re such a small team so that’s just how we’re going to have to be. Teams are just going to have to catch us.”
The Blue Devils were never caught by the Falcons on Thursday night. Due to a Falcon dunking the ball during pregame warmups, Mooresville started the game with a 1-0 lead and never was so much as tied by West Rowan for the duration of the 32-minute game.
Over the first four minutes of the game, the Blue Devils built that out to a 12-point lead. West Rowan cut it back to 10 at the end of the first, but it was in the second quarter that the Falcons were able to play the game their way for a bit to cut the Mooresville lead to just five.
“West Rowan is probably one of the biggest teams in the state,” Moore said. “We wanted to make it hard on their guards and I think our guys did a great job.”
Boasting a pair of players that topped 6-foot-9, the Falcons were able to make the game competitive if they were able to slow the game down, but the Blue Devils' ability to generate turnovers won out. By halftime, their five-point lead ballooned back out to 11, leading 35-24.
The first 11 minutes of the second half proved to be more of the same. Mooresville’s defense shut down the Falcons at every turn and forced countless turnovers to spur a 31-12 stretch that pushed the Blue Devils’ lead out to 30 with five minutes to play in the game.
“This game will help us against the rest of the schedule because no one else is going to be this big,” Moore said. “It’s a great learning opportunity.”
Shaw led the Blue Devils with 18 points on the night with 11 of those coming during the second-half explosion.
“K.C. is our leader. He’s a great teammate,” Moore said. “All of the guys feed off of his attitude on the court. And when he dunks like that it gets everyone in the gym so hyped up.”
A.J. Parsley also scored in double figures for the Blue Devils, connecting on a trio of threes to finish with 11 points. Christian Herring added another nine points. On the night 10 different Blue Devils found the scoring column.