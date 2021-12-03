Mooresville Blue Devils blow past West Rowan

As Mooresville had done all game long, the defense forced yet another turnover at the beginning of the fourth quarter. However, this one was about to bring the house down.

When K.C. Shaw picked up the ball near midcourt, there was no one even close to him and the senior guard exploded home an emphatic dunk that put an exclamation point on a game that had long been over.

Using their relentless ball pressure and transition offense, the Blue Devils (3-0) blew past West Rowan (0-2) 68-45 on Thursday night at Mooresville High School for their second win over the Falcons in 10 days. The win gave Mooresville their first 3-0 start in over a decade.

“That game is just who we are. We want to pressure the ball and we want to run,” Mooresville head coach Armard Moore said. “We’re such a small team so that’s just how we’re going to have to be. Teams are just going to have to catch us.”

The Blue Devils were never caught by the Falcons on Thursday night. Due to a Falcon dunking the ball during pregame warmups, Mooresville started the game with a 1-0 lead and never was so much as tied by West Rowan for the duration of the 32-minute game.