Mooresville Board of Commissioners honor local water treatment operator

The town of Mooresville’s Board of Commissioners held its second meeting of the month on Monday night for what turned out to be a short session.

With no designated public comment period, only a handful of measures to discuss and no members of the community signed up to speak on the measures, the meeting lasted just under an hour — a far cry from the nearly four-hour marathon the board of commissioners had earlier in November.

To start the meeting, Mayor Miles Atkins recognized Rani Holland for her appointment to the N.C. Water Treatment Operators Certification Board. Holland was selected to serve as one of the eight members of the board by Gov. Roy Cooper. She has served as a water treatment operator in Mooresville since 2015.

Atkins also announced America Homes for Rent will become a partner in the design and construction of the Liberty Village project. The project will be near the new Liberty Park complex and honor military veterans, first responders and other essential community service members.

The town of Mooresville has acquired 3.25 acres of land across from the War Memorial to construct homes for rent. America Homes for Rent also is donating $100,000 towards the project.

Other measures passed included:

A request from the finance and planning departments for an amendment to move the budget for affordable housing from the Community Development Block Grant Fund to General Fund — Planning. The $475,712 was originally budgeted as a transfer from the General Fund to the CDBG line for affordable housing.

A request from the fire-rescue department to approve an amendment to accept an insurance reimbursement in the amount of $12,957 for damages that occurred to Fire Engine 1. Payment will be used to repair the apparatus.

A request from parks and recreation department to approve a fireworks show by Pyro Shows East Coast at Langtree Lake Norman on Dec. 31.

A request from the police department to approve a budget amendment in the amount of $62,500 to accept federal asset forfeiture funds to cover the contract for software for the real-time crime center.

An amendment to the agreement for professional services with Willis Engineers in an amount of $580,000, increasing the total contract amount from $136,000 to $716,000, for final design services for the Clearwell Replacement and Rehabilitation at Water Treatment Plant No. 1.

An amendment to the existing conditional zoning plan that was approved by the town board on May 5, 2021, for a three-story storage facility. The 3.429 acre parcel is at U.S. 21 (Charlotte Highway) and Medical Park Road. The existing conditional zoning plan was approved to allow a three-story storage facility with 68,550 square feet and 450 units of indoor self-storage. The proposed amendment is to allow a four-story storage facility with a maximum 89,300 square feet.