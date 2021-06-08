Mooresville BOC approves rezoning application despite community opposition

Despite hearing more than 30 minutes of opposition from members of the Mooresville community, the town’s Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a conditional rezoning proposal Monday night during their first meeting of the month of June.

The area in question is a roughly 50-acre plot of land located off U.S. 21 in Mooresville between Foursquare Road and Deerwood Lane. The request for rezoning was filed by Land South in order to facilitate the construction of a new housing development with plans for 90 single-family homes and 42 duplex homes for a total of 174 units.

“Our task as the town board is challenging,” Commissioner Lisa Qualls said. “When we have developments like this, I look at it like ‘What could it be?’ … We try to do our best to make it pleasing and acceptable.”

Qualls went on to describe this proposed neighborhood as a better alternative to something like an apartment complex that could have upward of 500 units.

Members of the board also indicated that one of their motivating factors was the desire to avoid litigation coming from the land developers if they were to deny the rezoning request.