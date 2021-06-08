Mooresville BOC approves rezoning application despite community opposition

Despite hearing more than 30 minutes of opposition from members of the Mooresville community, the town’s Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a conditional rezoning proposal Monday night during their first meeting of the month of June.
The area in question is a roughly 50-acre plot of land located off U.S. 21 in Mooresville between Foursquare Road and Deerwood Lane. The request for rezoning was filed by Land South in order to facilitate the construction of a new housing development with plans for 90 single-family homes and 42 duplex homes for a total of 174 units.
“Our task as the town board is challenging,” Commissioner Lisa Qualls said. “When we have developments like this, I look at it like ‘What could it be?’ … We try to do our best to make it pleasing and acceptable.”
Qualls went on to describe this proposed neighborhood as a better alternative to something like an apartment complex that could have upward of 500 units.
Members of the board also indicated that one of their motivating factors was the desire to avoid litigation coming from the land developers if they were to deny the rezoning request.
Eight members of the affected neighborhoods located on Deerwood Lane and Foursquare Road were present to express their dissatisfaction with the proposed neighborhood, citing concerns with things like traffic congestion and safety, among other things, as reasons the property should not be rezoned.
“Today, there are 15 occupied homes on Deerwood Lane. In the mornings, it takes me anywhere from a few seconds to a couple of minutes to turn left on Highway 21,” Katie Tiller said. “After speaking with people at NCDOT, I was informed of a traffic study that indicated that an additional 67 cars would be turning left off of Deerwood if this neighborhood is constructed, adding an estimated average of six minutes of time needed to turn left onto Highway 21.
“I understand that we need to provide housing, but we need to provide infrastructure on Highway 21 to be able to support it.”
Another conditional rezoning passed unanimously by the board Monday was regarding a grouping of five parcels located on East McLelland Avenue near downtown Mooresville. The request, filed by Piedmont Land Development, for the 1.7 acres of land, currently occupied by vacant homes, received no opposition from the community.
Mooresville’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget was also passed by the board with no opposition during the public hearing. The budget maintains a flat tax rate of 0.58 for the 14th year in a row. Some notable projects on the budget for the upcoming year include Phase Two of Liberty Park construction as well as the construction of Mooresville Skate Park, funding for the west side branch of the Mooresville Public Library, a new fire truck, and the creation of 22 new full-time positions.
A request for a text amendment to clarify the existing sign standard and a state-mandated provision allowing for built upon area density averaging was deliberated, but ultimately postponed until the July 6 board meeting to allow for more community response.
Items included in the consent agenda (these items are approved as a group unless a commissioner asks for one to be pulled for further discussion):
Consider a request from the police department to accept with appreciation a donation of $600 from Katie Howard and Pure Barre Mooresville and amend the budget accordingly. The funds will be used to purchase wearable safety lights for school resource officers and public safety officers.
Consider accepting with appreciation a donation from Tractor Supply Company of two bags of dog food to the Mooresville Police Department’s K-9 unit with a total value of $150 and amend the budget accordingly.
Consider accepting with appreciation a donation of three bags of dog food from Steve and Lynn Miller to the Mooresville Police Department with a total value of $217 and amend the budget accordingly.
Consider a request from fire-rescue to approve a facilities use agreement with the American Red Cross to use War Memorial as an emergency shelter.
Consider a request from the Lowes YMCA and East Coast Pyrotechnics to allow a fireworks display on July 3.
Consider approving an amended and restated interlocal agreement between the town of Mooresville and the Mooresville Graded School District to maximize the use and revenue generated by the Mooresville Performing Arts Center. This agreement replaces the original interlocal agreement signed March 10, 2016, and the amended and rewritten interlocal agreement signed July 25, 2019.
Consider a project ordinance amendment to transfer funds approved in the FY21 engineering budget to establish the Langtree/NC115 intersection improvements capital project budget ordinance.
Consider accepting the following streets in Phase II of Stafford at Langtree for maintenance, releasing performance and maintenance bonds, and reducing the posted speed limit to 25 mph: Stibbs Cross Road, Holsworthy Drive and Tetcott Street. All work has been performed and inspected in accordance with Town Land Development Standards and is found to be acceptable.