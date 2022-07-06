Mooresville commissioners unanimously pass divisive Perth Road rezoning request

After the end of a lengthy public comment period Mayor Miles Atkins polled the crowd to see which side of the divisive project proposed at 990 River Highway in western Mooresville they were on.

With much of the large room at the Charles Mack Center filled with residents of Mooresville there to see how the matter was decided, many hands were raised. More than three dozen of those hands expressed disapproval of the planned community at Perth Road and N.C. 150. Just nine showed support for the proposed rezoning that would allow the project to move forward.

However, in the end, there were just five voices that had the final say and they were those on the board of commissioners, which voted unanimously to approve the rezoning measure that will allow the 34-acre plot of land to be developed into a new residential and business district.

The plan has been in the works for more than a decade. The property owners, the Brotherton family, who have owned a large portion of the property for more than 90 years, have been working with Jeff Cernuto, among others, on how to best develop the land.

Ultimately, the plan for Alton Village that was decided on calls for 298 multifamily units, 47 townhomes, and space for retail businesses and restaurants all to be contained within the property.

The vast majority of residents who turned out at the Mack Center to speak about the proposed rezoning and development spoke out against the project due to the increase in traffic in an already highly congested area that the new housing development would provide.

“That is a beautiful development, and I would like to see something like that on that property in the future,” Melissa Potter said. “We just don’t have the capacity to support that project right now.”

“The traffic nightmare on 150 needs to be addressed before we flood the area with more people and their cars,” Mike Crowley said. “That land is currently inhabited by trees and toads and, even still, the traffic is impossible to manage.”

Of the 13 people who spoke, the vast majority were against the project being built now. Many did commend the planners for their proposed project, but were uncomfortable with the proposition of adding more residents to the area now.

One of those who did voice support was the president of the homeowners association at the nearby Byers Creek neighborhood, who said that he and his residents supported the plan because of its cohesive nature.

“We like that we know what we’re getting there,” Chris O’Connor said.

The proposed project also promises to add a traffic light at Perth Road and Byers Commons Drive as well as various other traffic flow improvements in an attempt to help alleviate traffic problems for members of the proposed community and those that live around it.

Within the planned community, which has locked itself into a population density of just over nine residents per acre, many walking paths and trails have been planned around the green space that is being maintained at the center of the property. The project also will eventually provide an alternate exit to both Perth Road and N.C. 150 for those who live on Normandy Road as well as in the housing development planned in the area.

Just before the passage of the rezoning request, Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Qualls spoke for a few minutes to those who opposed the project in an effort to explain her and the board’s position as well as to ease their harsh feelings towards the project.

“I get the fact that we have transportation problems. I wish that it could be different,” she said. “We’re going to get some intersection improvements because of this project.

“This is already property that is by right to develop. It is going to be something. We try to get the best that we can when development is coming. It’s their right to develop their property, and it’s our job to get the best we can, and it’s not always a popular decision. We hear you about transportation.”

After the passage of the rezoning request, the board also approved a measure that annexed the proposed development into the city limits so that emergency services could be better provided to the new residents.