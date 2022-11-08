Mooresville community turns out to town board meeting in support of Josh's Farmers Market

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners met for the first time in the month of November on Monday night and, in a bit of a twist from the norm, the most important topic on the minds of many in attendance wasn’t even on the agenda.

Many members of the community turned out to speak about the recent closure of Josh’s Farmers Market and the town of Mooresville’s involvement in it.

On Oct. 31, the farmers market closed indefinitely due to the town’s unified development ordinance (UDO). Josh Graham moved his farmers market from its original location on Williamson Road during early 2021 and reopened behind the Lowe’s YMCA in April of that year.

That space was only meant to be temporary, but as struggles with COVID and the North Carolina Department of Transportation slowed progress on the planned new location at the corner of Sundown and Williamson roads, the YMCA continued to let the farmers market use the space.

In September, the town began to fine the Lowe’s YMCA, stating that the farmers market no longer met the parameters of a “seasonal outdoor farmers market” and would have to be permitted as a permanent retail establishment.

“We strive to provide something to the community that no one else can,” Graham said to the board on Monday. “I’m here tonight to ask to be able to finish the year … we have to finish the year.”

Officials from the Mooresville met with representatives from the farmers market prior to the meeting, but were unable to come to an agreement regarding the interpretation of the UDO that would allow Josh’s to continue operating at its current location.

“Our family owned business is in jeopardy due to an unrealistic timeline that was placed on us when were were displaced from our old location,” Garrett DeWeese, co-owner of Josh’s Farmers Market, said. “Why was this market not included as a part of all of the fine tuning that was done to this new UDO plan over the years?

“All we ask from the commissioners is to work with us to find a resolution to allow us to continue to operate.”

During his time to speak, Graham alerted the town that four other nearby communities have contacted him and his business partners about moving and reopening outside of Mooresville.

“While we want to grow the business, and maybe have another location, our heart is here in Mooresville,” Graham said. “We just want to continue serving this community.”

Agenda items

Approved a conditional rezoning request CZ-2022-40 for a 3.84 acre site located at 108 Beam Drive. The request is to rezone the property from Residential Limited Service (RLS) to Conditional Zoning Community Commercial (C-CC).

Approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request (AX-2022-40) of an approximately 3.84-acre property located at the corner of West Park Avenue/Mt. Ulla Highway and Beam Drive (PIN 4667791942).

Denied a voluntary annexation and utility extension request (AX-2022-41) of an approximately 2.907-acre property located at 111 Rocky River Road.

Approved a request from finance to approve an amendment to appropriate fund balance in the amount of $87,500 to cover the town of Mooresville portion of the costs associated with MI Connection leaving the state retirement system along with the acceptance of revenue in the amount of $37,500 from the town of Davidson for their associated costs. Total contributions for expenditures will be $125,000.

Approved a request from the Mooresville Downtown Commission to approve a second option for road closures for the 2023 Festival of Food Trucks on April 2, May 7, June 4, July 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3, and Oct. 1, 2023 from 3-9 p.m.