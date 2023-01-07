Mooresville dog proves even rescues can be stars

Michael and Angela Rudd sat together in their living room, eagerly waiting the appearance of a small furry face set to make her television debut. With them was their dog, Lilith, who was the face they were waiting to see. Once she finally appeared on the screen, the Rudds were overcome.

“It was exhilarating,” Michael Rudd said.

On Christmas Day, Lilith appeared for the first time on the Showtime miniseries “George & Tammy,” playing the role of Sheila Hall Richey’s dog, Alfie, in a handful of scenes over the course of the show’s six-episode run.

The catch? Lilith, a 14-year-old toy poodle, had never once in her life been a part of any production in her life, but when the casting call went out searching for a poodle of her description close enough to the filming location of Wilmington to commute, the Rudds knew she was perfect.

“The production needed a dog of her size and color that is OK with being held and would bark at two people fighting outside of a car,” Angela said. “She’s a barker, so we knew she would be perfect.”

Making the audition tape to send in to the producers was easy. Lilith was filmed barking from inside a car at Angela as she stood just outside. According to the Rudds, the audition was so perfect that producers never put serious consideration into casting another dog.

“They said that the way she was yapping at the window gave her the part immediately,” Angela said.

The scenes that Lilith would be a part of were filmed over the course of a few days in early 2021, many of them just requiring her to be held by Kelly McCormack, the actress playing the role of Sheila Hall Richey.

For her main scene, the one that was most heavily requested by the casting call, she was placed in the front seat of a car while McCormack and co-star Steve Zahn acted out an argument that got physical and ended with Zahn throwing a punch towards McCormack.

“Lilith got very close to her set mom (McCormack) in those couple of days,” Angela said. “After the fake punch was thrown, she went about licking at Kelly’s “tears and scrapes” as if they were real. She also wasn’t a big fan of Steve (Zahn) the rest of the time we were there.”

Ultimately, Lilith appeared in three scenes in the show, and while the Rudds aren’t planning on continuing her acting career, they do believe there is some good that can come out of her brief starring role.

“A star can come from a rescue,” Angela said. “It doesn’t even have to be a TV star, just a star of a household.”

“These dogs just want someone to love them,” Michael added.

Lilith came to the Rudd family more than a decade ago by way of the Piedmont Animal Rescue. She was found roaming the streets of Charlotte with a dog that was thought to be her mother. She arrived at the rescue with such matted fur that it wasn’t immediately apparent that she was even a poodle.

“That little rescue that someone once threw out was on TV,” Angela said. “It just shows what a little love can do, especially for these dogs.”

Once they got her home, Lilith assimilated into the household almost instantly and, over the course of time, became the top dog in a home with three other dogs that are all larger than her.

The Rudd family works closely with the Carolina Poodle Rescue and will often foster dogs, especially those toward the end of life in a sort of hospice care. In addition to that, the money that Lilith made for appearing on the show went right toward paying for the surgery of one of her current housemates, Catalonia, who was born with a serious heart defect.

“She helped save her little sister’s life,” Angela said.

In the near future, the Rudds are planning to have a red carpet-like event for Lilith to celebrate her participation in the show and they plan to work with the Carolina Poodle Rescue to make it a charity event for the organization.

“We just want to get some publicity out there for these rescues,” Angela said. “A lot of folks are afraid to adopt because you don’t know what kind of dog you’re going to get, but usually these dogs will end up being the star of your household.”