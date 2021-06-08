Mooresville family celebrates their third Eagle Scout

In the world of bird study, known as ornithology, a group of eagles is often referred to as a convocation.
As of May 30, Scott and Tammy Erwin of Mooresville found themselves with a convocation of their own when their youngest son, Joey, became the third Erwin child to earn the honor of Eagle Scout.
“This is something I have been working towards for a long time,” Joey Erwin said. “I was definitely excited.”
Joey Erwin’s ceremony was the culmination of a long journey for his family that began many years ago when his oldest brother, Jonathan, 25, began in Cub Scouts. He reached Eagle Scout status in 2014. The middle brother, Jeremy, 21, obtained his Eagle designation in 2018.
All three were members of Troop 0332, a troop based out of Vanderburg United Methodist Church in Mooresville.
It was his two older brothers who did Joey the honor of tying on his Eagle Scout neckerchief at the ceremony.
“In my family, the scouts are very important,” Joey Erwin said. “My parents are very proud of all of us because they know how hard it is to go through with (Eagle Scouts) until the end.”
“It’s actually very cool, especially because people aren’t into Scouts as much as they used to be,” Tammy Erwin added. “You learn leadership qualities and all kinds of things that you can refer back to in everyday life.”
According to Erwin, he was the only one of the 10 Scouts who was promoted to Tiger with who reached Eagle. There were even times where he himself considered dropping from the program. However, he persevered.
“There’s definitely some relief that I’m done with it,” he said. “Now I just get to focus on school and my future.”
To complete his path to becoming an Eagle Scout, Erwin, like all other Eagles before him, had to complete a major community service project. For his project, Erwin decided to build educational props for the CATS Fire Academy, a class he was a part of.
The props will be used by the class to simulate certain elements firefighters may run into while making their way through a burning building.
Erwin, a recent graduate of South Iredell High School, is going to pursue a two-year degree this fall in his family’s new home of Arizona with the goal of becoming a full-time firefighter in the future, becoming yet another member of the Erwin family to devote their life to helping others.
Both of his brothers have gone on to serve in the United States Air Force, Jonathan having served for the last four years at a base near Las Vegas, and Jeremy, a recent enlistee, going off to basic training at the end of June.
But at the ceremony on May 30, all three brothers wore the same colors, all on the same footing within the ranks of the Eagle Scouts, all there to celebrate the ascension of their youngest brother in front of family from all over the country and a pair of proud parents.