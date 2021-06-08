Mooresville family celebrates their third Eagle Scout

According to Erwin, he was the only one of the 10 Scouts who was promoted to Tiger with who reached Eagle. There were even times where he himself considered dropping from the program. However, he persevered.

“There’s definitely some relief that I’m done with it,” he said. “Now I just get to focus on school and my future.”

To complete his path to becoming an Eagle Scout, Erwin, like all other Eagles before him, had to complete a major community service project. For his project, Erwin decided to build educational props for the CATS Fire Academy, a class he was a part of.

The props will be used by the class to simulate certain elements firefighters may run into while making their way through a burning building.

Erwin, a recent graduate of South Iredell High School, is going to pursue a two-year degree this fall in his family’s new home of Arizona with the goal of becoming a full-time firefighter in the future, becoming yet another member of the Erwin family to devote their life to helping others.

Both of his brothers have gone on to serve in the United States Air Force, Jonathan having served for the last four years at a base near Las Vegas, and Jeremy, a recent enlistee, going off to basic training at the end of June.