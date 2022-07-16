Mooresville Fire-Rescue uncouples hose to officially open Station 6

A ribbon-cutting at a new fire station is a major event in any town. In Mooresville, the occasion was seemingly even too big for a ribbon. Rather, when the time came to officially open Mooresville Fire-Rescue’s sixth station on Tuesday morning, they brought out something more fitting — a bright orange fire hose.

Without the need of giant scissors, one of the three new station captains, Jason Blackwell, was joined by Mayor Miles Atkins to “cut” the ribbon by unhooking the hose, completing the years-long process of opening a fire station to serve the northeast part of the town and its ever-growing industrial sector.

“We’ve been working on getting this station for a long time,” MFD Chief Curt Deaton said. “I have to give it to our town board and manager for thinking ahead to get this done.”

Station 6, which is located on Manufacturers Boulevard off of N.C. 801, took a little more than 15 months to go from breaking ground to finished product. The 13,000-square-foot building features two engine bays, locker rooms, sleep quarters and a full kitchen along with administrative offices and a conference room.

Mooresville Fire, along with the building’s designers, also worked to include some new safety and cleanliness features in the new station to help protect the first responders stationed there.

“When firefighters return from a fire, they’re covered in all kinds of ash and carcinogens and that’s dangerous,” Deaton said. “So with this station, we built a room right when they walk in that they’re able to take off their gear, wash it, and clean themselves off before they even get into the station.

“It’s about keeping these guys safe and keeping that junk out of the living area.”

Even though the new station has finally been completed, the work for the Mooresville Fire Department on providing the best service to all of the town’s residents is still ongoing. According to Deaton, there are already discussions being had behind the scenes for up to an additional two fire stations to be built in the coming years.

As the town of Mooresville has annexed more and more land over recent years, the need for stations on the southern end of town, near Langree Road, and the western edge of town, near the intersection of Perth Road and N.C. 150, has grown exponentially.

“These projects need to be done as quickly as possible,” Deaton said. “We have to be able to provide service to those areas.”

According to Deaton, the Mooresville Fire Department receives around 30 calls per day and around 10,000 in a year, many of those calls happening simultaneously. As more and more people move to Mooresville, especially on the N.C. 150 corridor, it has become harder for MFD to maintain the required service times.

“I always say that Mooresville, the town limits anyway, is shaped like an octopus,” Deaton said. “It can be hard to service everything, so the only answer would be to add more stations.”

The discussions for a station near Langtree Road is the closest to being greenlit.

“I think that one could happen fairly quickly,” Deaton added. “We just have to come to some agreements on certain things.”