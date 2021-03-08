Mooresville High cancels prom for 2nd straight year

The juniors and seniors of Mooresville High School will once again be without a prom.

On March 5, the decision was made by the school’s administration, with approval from the Mooresville Graded School District, to cancel the prom for the second consecutive year to do restrictions imposed by the state government to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We looked at several different ways to try and do it,” Tanae McLean, chief communications officer of MGSD, said. “And we just felt at this time that none of those ways were satisfactory.

“With the latest update from the state last week, grades 6-12 are still required to maintain six feet of social distancing...if we were to have a prom, the kids would have to be six feet apart and it’s a dance, so that wouldn’t work.”

A statement from the high school was posted to their Facebook page last Friday and the response from parents and students was immediate and overwhelmingly negative with many suggesting that the district look at holding the prom at an outdoor location.

However, with the state’s mass gathering limit still set to just 50, holding an event of that scale was not feasible for the school.