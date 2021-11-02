Mooresville, Lake Norman JV output shows future is in good hands

When Mooresville and Lake Norman met at Coach Joe Popp Stadium on Oct. 28, they were playing for the JV championship in the Greater Metro Conference. With the Wildcats undefeated at 9-0 and the Blue Devils right behind them at 8-1, the winner was guaranteed at least a share of the championship.
But as the teams faced off on the field, it wasn’t just the championship that was on the line. The future of both programs was on display and it appeared the future was in good hands.
“Your JV is your future,” Lake Norman head coach Jonathon Oliphant said. “We don’t split our staff—we coach just as hard on Thursday night as we do Friday night. If these guys continue to work, we’ll have a chance to do something special.”
That sentiment was shared by Oliphant’s counterpart across the field.
“I think being successful on JV is huge for our program,” Mooresville head coach Joe Nixon said. “When you win at that level, it grows your numbers and success on Thursday night can translate to success on Friday night.”
On a rainy and raw Thursday night, both teams brought their A game, especially on defense. For the first 34 minutes of the game, neither team was even able to mount much of a drive, let alone get into scoring position.
However, as the fourth quarter clock ticked down, both offenses suddenly came alive. Lake Norman scored first, pounding in a touchdown on the ground to make it 7-0. On the ensuing drive, the Blue Devils went down the field and scored relatively easily and got a two-point conversion to take an 8-7 lead with 1:44 to play.
After a long kickoff return set Lake Norman up with great field position, the Wildcats needed just five plays to retake the lead on a second touchdown run with just 10 seconds remaining. Lake Norman would go on to complete their undefeated season with the 13-8 win. It was the JV team’s second undefeated season since Oliphant took over the program in 2018.
“It builds an expectation of winning,” Oliphant said. “It helps a lot to expect to win before a game even starts. This will help us carry momentum into the offseason because they want to be great.”
The Wildcats’ JV team last went undefeated in Oliphant’s first year with the program, building the base for what would ultimately be their strong 2021 spring season that saw Lake Norman finish 5-2 with a win over Mallard Creek, a program-first.
“This team was a great group of kids,” Oliphant said. “These kids are going to keep coming to work. I’ve told them that this can’t be the pinnacle of their high school careers.”
For Mooresville, even despite the loss to their cross-town rival, Nixon had plenty to be proud of with his 2021 JV squad. The Blue Devil defense posted five shutouts on the season and gave up fewer than 100 points in 10 games, their only losses coming to the teams that finished ahead of them in the Greater Metro, Lake Norman and Hickory Ridge. In 2021, the Blue Devils were the only team to beat Hough at the JV level.
“I am very pleased with those guys, overall,” Nixon said. “Our losses were to two very good teams and we beat some good teams.”
With many of the players that filled out the JV rosters for both squads moving up to bolster already strong teams at the varsity level, there should be no shortage of good football being played at both Lake Norman and Mooresville in the coming years.