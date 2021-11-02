Mooresville, Lake Norman JV output shows future is in good hands

When Mooresville and Lake Norman met at Coach Joe Popp Stadium on Oct. 28, they were playing for the JV championship in the Greater Metro Conference. With the Wildcats undefeated at 9-0 and the Blue Devils right behind them at 8-1, the winner was guaranteed at least a share of the championship.

But as the teams faced off on the field, it wasn’t just the championship that was on the line. The future of both programs was on display and it appeared the future was in good hands.

“Your JV is your future,” Lake Norman head coach Jonathon Oliphant said. “We don’t split our staff—we coach just as hard on Thursday night as we do Friday night. If these guys continue to work, we’ll have a chance to do something special.”

That sentiment was shared by Oliphant’s counterpart across the field.

“I think being successful on JV is huge for our program,” Mooresville head coach Joe Nixon said. “When you win at that level, it grows your numbers and success on Thursday night can translate to success on Friday night.”

On a rainy and raw Thursday night, both teams brought their A game, especially on defense. For the first 34 minutes of the game, neither team was even able to mount much of a drive, let alone get into scoring position.

