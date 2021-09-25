Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning

“I told Mr. (Mayor Miles) Atkins that when I moved here 40 years ago, there wasn’t much here. Just a few houses,” Baranyi said. “I said that it took us that long to build what we have here and you came and destroyed it in a single night.”

The building in question, the “automotive country club” which is to be called Car Caves Motor Condos, is a planned 98-unit, 120,000-square-foot building that allows those with classic, exotic, or otherwise collectable cars to store their vehicle in a customizable garage for upwards of $1,500 per month. The garage units will each be roughly 1,200-square-feet and have the ability to link to the town’s water and sewage.

The biggest hangup, for both the Gibbs community, as well as the Mooresville Planning Board, however, laid in the fact that this facility would be built with no plan for direct access to and from Brawley School Road, the main thoroughfare that the property would be adjacent to. This forces those that want to rent units in the planned facility to drive a mile through a residential neighborhood just to get to the front gate of the facility.

“We don’t have any sidewalks in this neighborhood,” Baranyi said. “You see people walking their dogs, riding their bikes, or jogging on this stretch all the time.”