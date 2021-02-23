Mooresville Parks and Recreation asking for community input on Liberty Park renovation

The Mooresville Parks and Recreation Department will be seeking input from the community Thursday on its current plans for the revitalization of Liberty Park.

“We would like to hear whether or not the public likes the items we have selected for the park,” Pam Reidy, director of Mooresville Parks and Recreation, said. “We want to know if this is the kind of signature park they want for downtown.”

Liberty Park, which was constructed in the mid-1970s, was cited as a focus for residents of the historic Mill Village to be renovated when the city began its phased process of the beautification of the downtown Mooresville area.

In the current plans, the new park will feature a large open-air amphitheater in the area formerly occupied by a baseball field with a pathway that connects the park to North Church Street. The park will also feature a new, interactive water fountain and both covered and uncovered picnic areas. The playground will also be completely new with an expanded play area. Liberty Park will also gain a few new walking trails, connecting much of the surrounding neighborhood to the park.

