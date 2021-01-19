Mooresville Parks and Recreation seeking to 'bring life' to photos from the past

There’s nothing quite like looking through an old photo album. Seeing photos taken long ago, maybe of family members in their younger days that have since passed away, can bring about good feelings. With that in mind, the Mooresville Parks & Recreation Department is asking for the community’s help to identify pictures taken as far back as the 1940s.
“Our hope is that people will see them,” Nichole Sloop said. “Maybe someone will know who is in the photos, or where they were taken. Maybe it was a photo of a parent or grandparent. We want people to share their stories with us.”
Since Jan. 3, the Mooresville Parks & Recreation Department has been posting old photos to both their Facebook and Instagram pages in hopes to help identify those in the pictures taken generations ago.
However, so far, they haven’t had much luck.
“A few people have responded,” Sloop said. “People have said ‘Oh, that’s the old War Memorial’ or ‘That’s the old miniature golf course’. That’s why we’re trying to get the community involved. We’re hopeful that some of the people who were born and raised here for many years could help us.”
According to Sloop, the events and marketing coordinator for the Mooresville Parks and Recreation Department, this project is the brainchild of new Recreation Supervisor Stephanie Pennell. The pictures had already been scanned onto the town’s archives, but Pennell and her staff wanted to do more with it.
“The photos were just kind of sitting there in our database,” Sloop said. “We just wanted to bring them to life.”
Not only does the parks and recreation department hope to identify some of the people pictured in the photos, but they are also open to recreating some of the experiences that are in the photographs, such as mini-golf, that have long since gone away.
“If we had more information about what was going on back then,” Sloop said. “We might be able to recreate it.”
If you would like to see the collection of photos that the Mooresville Parks and Recreation Department has visit www.facebook.com/MooresvilleParksandRec/. You may also visit their Instagram at www.instagram.com/mooresvilleparksandrec/.
They also have the photos displayed on their own website www.mooresvillenc.gov/260/Parks-Recreation.