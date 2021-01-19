Mooresville Parks and Recreation seeking to 'bring life' to photos from the past

There’s nothing quite like looking through an old photo album. Seeing photos taken long ago, maybe of family members in their younger days that have since passed away, can bring about good feelings. With that in mind, the Mooresville Parks & Recreation Department is asking for the community’s help to identify pictures taken as far back as the 1940s.

“Our hope is that people will see them,” Nichole Sloop said. “Maybe someone will know who is in the photos, or where they were taken. Maybe it was a photo of a parent or grandparent. We want people to share their stories with us.”

Since Jan. 3, the Mooresville Parks & Recreation Department has been posting old photos to both their Facebook and Instagram pages in hopes to help identify those in the pictures taken generations ago.

However, so far, they haven’t had much luck.

“A few people have responded,” Sloop said. “People have said ‘Oh, that’s the old War Memorial’ or ‘That’s the old miniature golf course’. That’s why we’re trying to get the community involved. We’re hopeful that some of the people who were born and raised here for many years could help us.”

