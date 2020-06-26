Mooresville Splash Pad to open Saturday

The Parks and Recreation Department has announced the opening of the Splash Pad at Hope Park this Saturday, June 27, and wants to encourage residents to sign up for the last few spots in their offered summer camps.
Use of the Splash Pad at Hope Park, located at 170 Joe Knox Ave. is at your own risk and is not supervised. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and the lack of qualified lifeguards, the War Memorial pool will not open this summer.
Although all playgrounds and recreation centers remain closed under the extension of the Phase 2 guidelines, the Summer Camp programs will begin July 6. There are just a few spots remaining, so call to register for the War Memorial and Selma Burke Center Summer Camps.
For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 704-663-7026 or visit Mooresvillerecreation.org.