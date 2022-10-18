Mooresville Town Board gives green light to project that includes Timber Road extension

For the better part of the last 25 years, an extension of Timber Road has been talked about by the many members of the Mooresville Board of Commissioners that have come and gone. On Monday night, that long-awaited road was finally approved.

During its second meeting in the month of October, the town board unanimously approved a proposal for a new housing development, including single and multifamily units, to be built on land between U.S. 21 and N.C. 115 with the added benefit of constructing a connector road from Timber Road all the way to U.S. 21.

The plans call for up to 560 new units to be constructed along the Timber Road extension with 300 currently designated as multifamily and 260 as single family. The applicants and developers have five years to begin construction on the project.

According to a study done by the town, due to the extension road being constructed by a land developer rather than the town of Mooresville, the town will be spared from spending almost $15 million of taxpayer money by not having to build the road itself. The project’s approval was unanimous.

Another development project was approved on the opposite side of Mooresville, near the Bluefield and Cornelius roads interchange. The property, a 44-acre parcel formerly occupied by the Iredell Outdoor Recreation Center, was approved by a 4-3 vote to be rezoned to Traditional Neighborhood zoning

The maximum housing units allowed by the ordinance would be 122 single family or duplex units and a minimum of 30% of the property will be required to remain green space.

Approving the rezoning in the initial vote were Commissioners Bobby Compton, Thurman Houston, and Eddie Dingler with the disapproving votes coming from Tommy DeWeese, Gary West and, the member whose ward the new development would be located in, Lisa Qualls.

Mayor Miles Atkins provided the tiebreaking vote for approval.

The board also awarded a contract worth nearly $2 million to Kearey Builders to renovate the building that once housed the Mooresville Police Department into the proposed One Mooresville Center.

The building is set to include office space for many of the town’s different departments such as Planning, Parks and Recreation, Parks Services, and Building Services.

Other agenda items passed Monday were:

A text amendment to the town’s Unified Development Ordinance to reduce the size of Planned Development Districts from a minimum size of 10 acres to 5 acre if the site will provide public lake access and requires 10% of the nonresidential component to be commercial.

Approval of a contract with Wirth and Associates Inc. in an amount not to exceed $345,000 for the design of Cornelius Road Park Phase II. The contract is for design services to include parking, lighting, restrooms, concessions and the remaining infrastructure at Cornelius Road Park. This will be funded by the budget amendment via transfer from capital reserves.

A request from the panning department to approve a letter of match commitment for the following transportation projects to CRTPO for funding: Mooresville Mobility Plan (20% match), Mazeppa Road flyover (20% match), Langtree Road Design (20%), Seam Shared Use Path (50% match), and 3 Corners Trail (5% match).

Consider a request from the police department to accept the FY-2022 Bulletproof Vest Partnership grant and amend the budget accordingly. The total budget is $24,575, which includes a 50% match required by the town.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 7 at 6 p.m.