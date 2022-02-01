Mooresville turns out in big numbers for Sports Card and Memorabilia show

If this past weekend was any indication, the shows put on by Sports Wax Promotions will quickly become a mainstay of events in Mooresville.
More than 1,000 sports card and memorabilia enthusiasts turned out to the promotion company’s show on Saturday to buy, sell, and trade all manner of sports cards, memorabilia, art, and more. Saturday’s event was Sport Wax Promotions’ largest to date.
“The show went better than I could have planned,” James Ferree of Sports Wax Promotions said. “I’m humbled by the response from the community and the people within the hobby.”
More than 40 vendors were in attendance, spread out among the more than 80 tables of merchandise for attendees to walk through offering collectables from all major sports as well as some pop culture products.
“I’m excited for our vendors more than anything,” Ferree said. “They trusted me to put on a good show and we delivered above expectations.”
The headliners of the event were meet-and-greet appearances by former professional wrestling stars D-Lo Brown and Charles “The Godfather” Wright. Fans were able to purchase autographs and take pictures with the wrestlers, but many also reminisced about watching them compete over 20 years ago.
“It’s an honor to be a part of people’s lives like that,” Wright said. “It’s been 20 years now and people still remember. We’re so lucky to have people talk about things that happened so long ago.
“I’ve had a great time.”
Brown shared the sentiments shared by his former WWE co-star.
“Not everyone gets to have the ability to make that kind of lasting impression on people,” he said. “I consider myself lucky and blessed that people were able to watch and enjoy what we did. To have them bring back those fond memories when they see us is pretty cool.
“Mooresville is a nice town that deserves something like (this event),” Brown added. “I’m honored that we were chosen to be the first headliners to lead this kind of event.”
With the success of Saturday’s event, Ferree and Sports Wax Promotions has already begun planning for something bigger and better in the future to be held in Mooresville.