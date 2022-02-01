Mooresville turns out in big numbers for Sports Card and Memorabilia show

If this past weekend was any indication, the shows put on by Sports Wax Promotions will quickly become a mainstay of events in Mooresville.

More than 1,000 sports card and memorabilia enthusiasts turned out to the promotion company’s show on Saturday to buy, sell, and trade all manner of sports cards, memorabilia, art, and more. Saturday’s event was Sport Wax Promotions’ largest to date.

“The show went better than I could have planned,” James Ferree of Sports Wax Promotions said. “I’m humbled by the response from the community and the people within the hobby.”

More than 40 vendors were in attendance, spread out among the more than 80 tables of merchandise for attendees to walk through offering collectables from all major sports as well as some pop culture products.

“I’m excited for our vendors more than anything,” Ferree said. “They trusted me to put on a good show and we delivered above expectations.”

