Mooresville woman arrested on multiple felony drug charges

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mooresville woman on a multitude of drug-related charges.

Kimberly Rice Garrison, 50 of Meadow Lane, was charged with felony trafficking hydrocodone by possession, felony trafficking hydrocodone by transport, felony possession with intent to sale or deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sale or deliver Schedule II, felony maintaining a vehicle for sale and use of controlled substance. She was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor driving while license is revoked.

A magistrate set bond at $250,000.

The Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team and Deputy C.S. Little conducted a traffic stop on Oak Ridge Farm Highway on Sept. 3 and found Garrison was driving with a revoked license, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.

After Garrison consented to a search of the vehicle, deputies found 14 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 30 dosage units of hydrocodone and various other items of drug paraphernalia, Campbell said. In total, the drugs found in Garrison’s car have an estimated street value of more than $2,000, he said.

Garrison's previous criminal history includes worthless check, DWI and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

