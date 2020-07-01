Mooresville woman identified as pedestrian struck, killed Friday night

The woman struck and killed on East Plaza Drive Friday night has been identified as Bethis Armida Villatoro Velasquez of Mooresville.
Velasquez was crossing East Plaza Drive around 9:22 p.m. Friday when she was hit by a vehicle, driven by Dana Yewell Frank Santiago of Salisbury, the Mooresville Police Department reported in a news release Wednesday.
An MPD officer arrived at the scene within a minute of the dispatch. Iredell EMS and Mooresville Fire and Rescue were also called to the scene. Velasquez was pronounced dead at the scene by Iredell EMS.
Police said Velasquez was wearing dark clothing and crossing a section of East Plaza Drive that has no lighting.
Santiago remained on the scene. After evaluating the driver, police said, neither alcohol nor speed were factors in the accident.
The Mooresville Police Department Traffic Safety and Enforcement Unit investigating the incident and that investigation has been turned over to the district attorney’s office for review.
