NC Auto Racing Hall of Fame adds four to Mooresville's Walk of Fame

Inlaid into the sidewalks of Main Street in Downtown Mooresville is an ever-growing group of some of the most recognizable names in the sport of auto racing, in all of its many forms, forever etched into the marble. On Tuesday, four more names were added to the illustrious list of those inducted into the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame.
“We may have missed this last year due to COVID, but it’s still great that we’re here,” Don Miller, the chairman of the N.C. Auto Racing Hall of Fame, said during the ceremony. “Now we get to double up and induct four great stars into our Walk of Fame.”
Both the classes of 2020 and 2021 were inducted in a ceremony held just off Main Street in Mooresville on Tuesday night. The Class of 2020 included Greg Anderson and Bobby Labonte and the Class of 2021 included Rex White and Alan Kulwicki. All but Kulwicki, who was tragically killed in a plane crash in 1993, were present at the ceremony to have their star unveiled.
“There were people that thought we would never be able to do this again because we missed last year,” Miller said. “I’m so happy that we were able to get everyone here today.”
Many other members of the motorsports community were also in attendance for the ceremony, such as NASCAR broadcasters Larry McReynolds and Winston Kelly and countless other supporters of the N.C. Auto Racing Hall of Fame.
“I believe the core of this event is the people,” Miller said. “All of these people come from all over just to pay their respects to each other. It doesn’t make a difference what kind of racing it is, racing is racing and that’s how these guys are.
“They’re like ‘if they’re going to put you in this hall of fame, I’m going to be there to shake your hand because you deserve it’.”
The four drivers that were inducted at the ceremony certainly deserved their respective nods. Combined, they amassed 151 victories and seven championships in their careers. Of those, Greg Anderson, a Pro Stock driver in the NHRA, has won the most, racking up 97 wins and four championships in his career. He is currently tied with his mentor, Warren Johnson, atop the all-time pro stock wins leaderboard.
"When you race as much as we do, you don't very often stop and think about what you've accomplished," Anderson said. "I don't know if I'm in the prime of my career, but I'm still digging as hard as ever, and somehow, we're still winning races.”
Joining Anderson in the Class of 2020 was former Winston Cup champion Bobby Labonte. During his 25 year career at NASCAR’s highest level, Labonte won 25 races, including four in his 2000 championship-winning season. He was also inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte in 2020.
“This is about the people,” Labonte said. “I really do appreciate all the people that helped me get to this point where I am today. I’m deeply honored and forever grateful for inducting me into the Hall of Fame.”
The Class of 2021 also featured two former NASCAR Cup drivers that are also inductees into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, as well as being named as one of the sport’s 50 greatest drivers, Rex White and Alan Kulwicki.
White, who was known in his time, and still to this day, for being the smallest NASCAR champion, coming in at just 5-foot-4, 135 pounds. He won six of his 28 career wins in 1960 on the way to a championship and competed in 233 races in his nine year career.
“It’s a great honor to be recognized alongside all of these other great drivers,” White, who is 92-years old, said. “I couldn’t be more honored.”
In the 1992 season, Kulwicki, piloting a race car that he owned, drove his way to the championship in what was the closest margin of victory, just 10 points, in the sport’s history until 2014. Despite winning just two races, he had an average finish of 10.6 and that was just enough to claim the title. His crew chief, Paul Andrews, was on hand to induct Kulwicki in the to Hall of Fame, alongside his famed #7 Hooters Ford Thunderbird that he drove to the championship in Atlanta in 1992.
“Alan was a great champion. He’s still missed to this day,” Andrews said. “It was a lot of fun. We were a small group, but we worked hard. Alan was one of the fairest guys you’d ever meet in your life.”
The ceremony ended with a banquet inside the Charles Mack Center in Mooresville.
“So many people in the sport come here for this one event,” Miller said looking around the banquet hall. “They come from everywhere. It’s just so good to see these people.”