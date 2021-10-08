NC Auto Racing Hall of Fame adds four to Mooresville's Walk of Fame

“This is about the people,” Labonte said. “I really do appreciate all the people that helped me get to this point where I am today. I’m deeply honored and forever grateful for inducting me into the Hall of Fame.”

The Class of 2021 also featured two former NASCAR Cup drivers that are also inductees into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, as well as being named as one of the sport’s 50 greatest drivers, Rex White and Alan Kulwicki.

White, who was known in his time, and still to this day, for being the smallest NASCAR champion, coming in at just 5-foot-4, 135 pounds. He won six of his 28 career wins in 1960 on the way to a championship and competed in 233 races in his nine year career.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized alongside all of these other great drivers,” White, who is 92-years old, said. “I couldn’t be more honored.”