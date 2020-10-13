NC House 84 candidates

What is your opinion of how the state government has handled the pandemic?
I believe our state government has handled the pandemic as well as could be expected. Simply judging North Carolina to our neighboring states in the Southeast our state has the lowest number of cases and deaths per capita. In fact, South Carolina has nearly DOUBLE the deaths per capita than NC. While the economic effects have been large, the fact of the matter is we will never be able to get the economy back on track until the virus is contained. The actions by Governor Cooper and DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen have placed North Carolina in a much better position than the rest of the Southeast. Unfortunately, our unemployment insurance system has been systematically sabotaged by Republican leadership in the General Assembly over the past eight years. That system granted the smallest benefits and shortest duration of benefits in the entire country and everyday North Carolinians suffered as a result. This pandemic has shown more than anything how important it is that we invest in our social safety nets so when bad days come, our state is prepared and our people can get through it.
What legislation do you plan to introduce if you are elected and why?
My top priorities if elected are to make sure we deal with the growing urban-rural divide in this state, and make sure areas like North Iredell have the investments we need so that we can grow and flourish. This begins with filing a bill to get universal high-speed broadband to all areas of the state. The pandemic has shown just how obvious the digital divide is in our state and if we don't work to guarantee all parts of our state have access to high speed internet, we are dooming them to be left behind in our modern economy. Additionally, access to high speed internet is a critical component to ensuring the continued growth and prosperity of our rural areas.
My other main priority is public education, and I will introduce legislation for a statewide school bond bill. Our state is facing an 8-BILLION-dollar public school infrastructure hole, and the unfortunate fact is since schools are funded by property taxes, the rural areas of our state are at a severe disadvantage in having access to funds to build the schools our children desperately need. The BEST economic driver of any area is quality schools and by passing a statewide school bond we can ensure that areas like North Iredell and other rural parts of the state are not left behind and have the resources to give our children the best education possible to prepare them for the 21st century economy.
How do you think the state needs to address some of the economic issues from the pandemic such as unemployment?
This pandemic has shown just how important strong social safety nets are. These programs are not handouts, they are simply mechanisms to help people get through tough times. Our unemployment system is the stingiest in the nation and not only does that hurt the people on unemployment, but also the rest of our local economy. The unemployment system should be designed so that our people can still get by when they lose their job through no fault of their own.
The smaller our unemployment payout is, that's less money going into our local economy, and increases the chances people will default on their bills. Unfortunately, aside from reforming our unemployment system, there isn't much that the state can do in terms of widespread aid, given our balanced budget requirements, but we need to put pressure on the federal government to pass another aid package ASAP. The economy will never recover until the virus is under control, and the virus will not be under control if people are being forced back into the workplace due to dire economic circumstances. This is not an ideal situation, but we need to get more aid, and get it now so people can survive until we get a vaccine and can safely return back to our old way of life.
What issue do you believe matters the most to voters going into November’s election?
The biggest issue I believe that matters to the voter is what kind of government do you want? There has never been a starker contrast between our two parties in what we offer the voters. I believe that the government can be an agent of good, investing in our communities and our people to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to succeed and that our economy is poised not only for growth but sustainable growth, that everyone can benefit from. Republicans have proven time and time again they believe that government is the problem. And they have designed policies to hinder the very workings of good government so that it CAN'T work. And the question we must all ask ourselves is: When times get tough, as they are now, who would you rather have in control of government: someone who knows that the government can do good, and help people, or someone committed to show that the government cannot work, and we're all on our own.
What is your opinion of how the state government has handled the pandemic?
I think we, the legislature, have done an awesome job of putting money where it was needed most. I think the governor and the departments under his control have failed North Carolina repeatedly. Unemployment benefits were incredibly slow being distributed. The NCDOT is in a funding crisis because of poor management. Businesses are being looted and burned down in our major cities. Because of the State of Emergency, my powers as your representative in the house have been greatly diminished. I think if the governor would have worked with the House and the Senate and the heads of the different departments of our state government, North Carolina would have made it through the storm much easier. I think he continues to pick who wins, and who loses. That’s just too much power for one person to have.
What legislation do you plan to introduce if you are elected and why?
I’m in the process of improving the way we handle stalking and harassment in our court system. The victim is often mistreated and paraded in front of their stalker every year. We have the technology to do this in a better way. I’m also working on training in our schools to help identify the start of behaviors that lead our children into the realm of human slave trafficking. Unfortunately, Charlotte is one of the major hotspots for child trafficking. I would also like to follow up on helping our Agricultural community since we were able to get our dairy farmers some financial relief this month. There is always plenty to do in Raleigh.
How do you think the state needs to address some of the economic issues from the pandemic such as unemployment?
I believe that we need to allow all businesses to open and let them follow the CDC protocols. If your customers don’t feel safe, then they shouldn’t go to your place of business. I don’t think it is constitutionally correct for a government to shutdown certain businesses, and leave others open. Over the past 10 years, the General Assembly has taken a more conservative approach to budgeting our tax dollars. We are in good shape financially, and have been able to weather this storm better than almost any state in the country. If the good people of Iredell County choose to send me back to the House of Representatives, I will make sure that every dollar of your money is spent wisely. With probably at least a $5 billion dollar shortfall, it will be wise to send a small business owner to make the tough decisions that lie ahead in this coming year.
What issue do you believe matters the most to voters going into November’s election?
I believe that the economy is the most important problem that we face as a nation and a state. I believe that it’s wise to elect people who have proven that they understand how to manage in uncertain times. I have managed my own business for over 30 years, in good and bad times. I help guide Iredell County as a commissioner, let me continue to guide it as your representative. The experience that I have gained while serving you, should be what has built your trust in letting me to continue to do so. I will not let you down Iredell.
