Pedal Moore(sville) presents bike lane plans to community

For many years, the residents of Mooresville have been clamoring for the town to commit to building bike paths to connect the town in ways that are needed for the ever-growing area. After nearly a year of planning, Pedal Moore(sville) revealed its initial plans to the community Thursday afternoon at a pair of public input meetings.

“Having these bike paths could truly improve the quality of life (in Mooresville),” Pam Reidy, the parks and recreation director for the town of Mooresville said. “It’s just time.”

Pedal Moore(sville) is an initiative that was formed in 2019 following the result of a survey of Mooresville residents that, among other things, indicated that one of their biggest desires is to see the town expand their bicycle travel options.

After receiving a grant to fund the planning phase, the group began to lay out what they felt were the most important areas to address when it came to expanding the options for cyclists in Mooresville.

“Our current plan is building on a previous one based on community input, but this is the first major engagement with this plan,” Marlee Henninge said. “So now that we’ve gotten that momentum from our team, we want to bring this plan out into the light to see what the community has to say.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}