Pedal Moore(sville) presents bike lane plans to community

For many years, the residents of Mooresville have been clamoring for the town to commit to building bike paths to connect the town in ways that are needed for the ever-growing area. After nearly a year of planning, Pedal Moore(sville) revealed its initial plans to the community Thursday afternoon at a pair of public input meetings.
“Having these bike paths could truly improve the quality of life (in Mooresville),” Pam Reidy, the parks and recreation director for the town of Mooresville said. “It’s just time.”
Pedal Moore(sville) is an initiative that was formed in 2019 following the result of a survey of Mooresville residents that, among other things, indicated that one of their biggest desires is to see the town expand their bicycle travel options.
After receiving a grant to fund the planning phase, the group began to lay out what they felt were the most important areas to address when it came to expanding the options for cyclists in Mooresville.
“Our current plan is building on a previous one based on community input, but this is the first major engagement with this plan,” Marlee Henninge said. “So now that we’ve gotten that momentum from our team, we want to bring this plan out into the light to see what the community has to say.
Henninge is an employee of Alta Planning + Design, Inc. out of Charlotte, the firm that was tasked with putting together the Pedal Moore(sville) plan.
The most recent plan for the project that was shown off to the community on Thursday includes proposed bike lanes on all the major thoroughfares in Mooresville, including bike lanes on N.C. 150, multi-use greenway lanes on Williamson Road and a large portion of Charlotte Highway (U.S. 21). The plans also include a multitude of high priority bike lanes that would have to be constructed, many of which can connect to Downtown Mooresville.
These projects include paths on Perth Road, Cornelius Road, Bluefield Road, N.C. 150 (east of U.S. 21), and N.C. 115 from its intersection with Cornelius Road in the north, traveling south through Downtown Mooresville and, eventually, down to Davidson in Mecklenburg County with connections to Langtree and Faith roads.
“These are the town’s priority projects because they would go near a park or school and there is a lot of public support for them,” Henninge said. “There’s also a lot of town support, so these projects could happen as soon as funding is available.”
Pedal Moore(sville) also has a plan for the future, beyond the immediate projects, that would further connect the town via bike paths and greenways.
“The town board has been supportive and continues to be supportive,” Erika Martin, transportation planner for the town of Mooresville, said. “Also, all of the future plans for road widening planned by NCDOT already have bike paths in the plans, so Mooresville could have miles and miles of bike paths upon completion of those projects.”
For more information on Pedal Moore(sville), or to offer your own input to the project planning, visit https://www.mooresvillenc.gov/civicalerts.aspx?aid=2953.