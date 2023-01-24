Piedmont Animal Rescue saves 21 dogs from unlivable conditions

As the volunteers of the Piedmont Animal Rescue moved quickly throughout their office, preparing for an important arrival, there was a palpable buzz in the air.

However, despite all of the work that needed to be done, the feelings weren’t those of stress, but rather the volunteers were excited.

“It’s controlled bedlam right now, but we’re all so excited,” Lynn Gullett, PAR’s canine coordinator said. “But it’s so critical that those dogs get here and get the care that they need. We’re all just giddy.”

On Monday afternoon, Piedmont Animal Rescue welcomed 26 new dogs, saving them from a hoarding situation in a neighboring county.

All of the dogs are in various states of uncleanliness, with matted fur, fleas, and a handful also suffering from an infection of worms.

The dogs arrived shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the rescue’s office on Waterlynn Road in Mooresville and the process began immediately to clean all the dogs up, medicate those that were able, and hand them off to the volunteers that offered to foster them while they recovered from the situation they were found in.

“We were contacted on Friday because the authorities assigned to the hoarding situation didn’t have time to vet new rescues prior to their planned raid,” Gullett said. “Immediately we started working to find volunteers within our organization that would be able to take on the fosters.”

Over the course of the weekend, Piedmont Animal Rescue was able to find enough foster homes to bring in the 26 dogs, which included a handful of puppies no more than a couple of months old, as well as a mother and her litter of five puppies that were no more than a week old. The group also included two more dogs that arrived pregnant and could give birth to their litters any day.

“It’s so cool to see our group of volunteers come together so quickly,” Donald Gullett said. “We’re blessed at this rescue to have so many volunteers that they were able to mobilize like this.”

Upon arrival, the volunteers had an assembly line-like process of getting the dogs bathed and medicated before their foster volunteers arrived to take them home. The process of bringing in all the dogs, caring for them, and sending them off to their foster homes took no more than a couple of hours.

“It’s so rewarding to be able to rescue these dogs,” Donald Gullett of PAR said as he was administering a distemper/parvo shot to one of the handful of puppies. “The conditions that these dogs were living in, much less the conditions the humans were living in, were really bad. These animals had been neglected.”

With all the dogs now in foster care, the process will begin to make them adoptable. With so many being young, potentially dealing with an infestation of worms and/or fleas, and needing to be spayed or neutered, it may be several months before the dogs go up for adoption.

But this isn’t the first time that Piedmont has dealt with a rescue operation of this size. Just last year, a similar situation brought in a whole host of new dogs and, like this new batch will be one day, all of them have since been adopted out to new homes.

“The community came together over the last two or three days to make this possible,” Donald Gullett said. “It’s so rewarding to do things like this for the animals and the community.”

For more information about Piedmont Animal Rescue, visit their website at https://www.piedmontanimalrescue.com/.