With a few chimes and a slight delay, a small robot built completely of Legos and a small computer set off on its programmed route again for another test run. One of thousands of attempts that the Sporklings Robotics team will make over the course of the next few months as they prepare to compete on the world stage in May.

“I’ve never seen a more dedicated group of kids,” Carrie Hoke, the coach of the Sporklings, said. “They come in on more than just the days that we usually meet and they’d stay until 10 at night if I let them. It’s very inspirational.”

“We’re not that good,” one of the team members bashfully chimed in.

“Yes you are,” Hoke responded, gesturing up at the entire shelf of trophies and plaques the team has accumulated over the years.

The Sporklings, a part of Pine Lake Prep’s STEM program, added their most recent trophy to that collection back in December by winning a regional qualifier in Concord before placing fourth in the state competition to earn their spot in the world competition in May.

For the Lego Robotics part of the competition, the team is given a series of tasks, this season the task is collecting a series of small barrels, using just the Lego-built robot and a small computer only used for programming the robot. With only two minutes and 30 seconds to complete the task, there is no time for wasted moves on the part of the robot, so every line of code must be as precise as possible.

A few members of the team have even taken it upon themselves to fully learn the programming software Python to make their task a bit easier.

“That’s a pretty incredible feat — for middle schoolers to learn how to run Python,” Hoke said.

The team is also required to develop different attachments for their robot to accomplish the tasks and must practice changing them out in a kind of pit stop to complete as many of the tasks as possible on the board.

To go along with the Lego portion, the Sporklings also have another project that they are continuously working on. For this year, they chose to build a aquaponic garden inside the STEM building.

Their completely self-sustaining process has proven effective in growing every thing from kale to cabbage to beets all without a bit of natural sunlight. The process involves using the filtered waste product of a tank full of tilapia to fertilize the plants before the water trickles back into the fish tank for the cycle to begin anew. Additionally, as the water is flowing back down from the plant reservoir, it runs through a wheel generator that powers the lights to provide enough heat and light for the plants to thrive.

“We’ve got a group that really loves the project and a group that really loves the robot,” Hoke said. “They all learn a bit of everything, but it’s nice to see everyone find a part of this that they really love.”

The third part of the competition involves the club’s core values.

“They’re judged on how much they give back to the community,” Hoke said. “These kids have organized coat drives, they’ve collected donations for dog shelters, they’ve made Christmas ornaments for the Ronald McDonald house. These kids really do a lot for the community.”

All three of these things will be part of what The Sporklings enter at the Western Edge Open in May. Taking place in Long Beach, California, it will be many of the team member’s first chance to travel to compete after a planned trip to Myrtle Beach in 2020 was scrapped due to the pandemic.

Their goal for that competition is simple. When asked what they wanted to accomplish in California, the entire team responded in unison with a single word: win.

“I just love this group,” Hoke said, fighting back tears. “I’m so very proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish.”

The Sporklings are also looking for potential sponsors or donations to help alleviate the steep cost of travel that is required for their upcoming trip to California. If you would like to donate or sponsor, reach out to Carrie Hoke at carrie.hoke@pinelakeprep.org for more information.