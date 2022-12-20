Playing Santa: Local Toys for Tots volunteers relish in bringing joy to children

The images conjured up by thinking of the Christmas Eve flight of Santa Claus are ones of a sleigh flown through the air by reindeer carrying gifts of all kinds for children all over the world.

However, for many children in Iredell County, the magic of a joyous Christmas morning is provided not from the seat of a sleigh, but through the work of volunteers with a pickup truck, a trailer and the generous donations of countless residents throughout the area.

The local Toys for Tots chapter orchestrated it’s annual pickup through Mooresville last week, collecting well over 1,000 toys in its numerous stops with all of the toys set to be given to children across Iredell County this Christmas.

“You get to play Santa Claus,” Eric Ferguson of the Iredell Detachment of the Marine Corps League, said. “We get to help make a bunch of kids’ lives all over the county a lot better on Christmas morning, and that’s a special feeling.”

Nearly 4,000 applications were submitted locally by families to receive assistance from Toys for Tots this December. Donations have been accepted at various locations throughout Mooresville and the rest of the county since the beginning of October.

Last week, local Marine Corps veterans, including Ferguson, traveled from location to location to collect all of the donated toys.

Of the stops made, the biggest collection came from the Mooresville offices of the Lake Norman Realty Group, who collected nearly 700 toys for donation.

MSI Defense Solutions, another large annual donor to the cause, collected just over 300 new toys, including a few bicycles, while the students of Mooresville High School racked up more than 100 items for donation.

“It’s a big plus that all of these donations stay in Iredell County,” Ferguson said. “Not all charities are like that.”

Once all of the toys are collected, they are brought to a local headquarters, of sorts, where volunteers count them, sort the toys by age and gender, and then select ones based on the requests made by parents.

“I don’t know how they do it,” Ferguson said of the volunteers. “They do such a great job picking out just the right thing to send to those kids. It’s amazing.”

Once the selections are made and the packages completed, they are delivered to local churches to be distributed to the parents with the entire process taking place over the course of the final couple of weeks before Christmas.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s an honor to do it,” Ferguson said. “It’s just a lot of fun.”