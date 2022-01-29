Randy Marion kicks off Heart Disease Awareness Month with donation to local hospitals

Across Iredell County, as well as the United States as a whole, heart disease has been shown to be one of the leading causes of death. Randy Marion Automotive, in partnership with the American Heart Association, is looking to combat that during the 2022 Heart Disease Awareness Month set to start on Feb. 1.
Randy Marion Automotive has committed to donating 70 blood pressure monitors to both of the major health systems in Iredell County — Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Iredell Health System — to be distributed to patients in the most need throughout the county.
“We are very proud to be helping our community,” Ben Goins, vice president of Randy Marion, said. “We are filling a need.”
Goins, who has lost two family members to heart attacks, stated that this partnership is personal for him. He is also serving as the chairman of the 47th annual Iredell Heart Ball at the end of February.
“It’s time to get serious about one of the biggest health problems facing everyone in America: heart disease,” Goins added.
According to a news release provided by the American Heart Association of Iredell County, diseases of the heart are the second leading cause of death in the county and 35% of residents report suffering from high blood pressure.
“Anything that we can do to ensure that patients within our community are taken care of is amazing,” Megan Kowalski of Iredell Health System said. “We’re very, very grateful for this partnership with the American Heart Association and Randy Marion for their generosity to make this happen.”
“Every opportunity that we get to meet the needs of our community is extremely important,” Dr. Harold Brown, vice president of the Iredell Health System Physician Network, said. “Over 30% of respondents identified themselves as high risk for heart disease, so we’re extremely glad to receive this donation.”
The appreciative sentiment was shared by those at LNRMC as well.
“There are those that can’t afford these blood pressure cuffs,” Leigh Whitfield of LNRMC said. “To be able to give people that are in need a free one is tremendous. Just a huge, huge benefit.”
The Iredell County Heart Ball will be held at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in Downtown Mooresville on Feb, 26. For more information on the event, visit IredellNCHeartBall.Heart.org or call 336-403-6868.