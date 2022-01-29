Randy Marion kicks off Heart Disease Awareness Month with donation to local hospitals

Across Iredell County, as well as the United States as a whole, heart disease has been shown to be one of the leading causes of death. Randy Marion Automotive, in partnership with the American Heart Association, is looking to combat that during the 2022 Heart Disease Awareness Month set to start on Feb. 1.

Randy Marion Automotive has committed to donating 70 blood pressure monitors to both of the major health systems in Iredell County — Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Iredell Health System — to be distributed to patients in the most need throughout the county.

“We are very proud to be helping our community,” Ben Goins, vice president of Randy Marion, said. “We are filling a need.”

Goins, who has lost two family members to heart attacks, stated that this partnership is personal for him. He is also serving as the chairman of the 47th annual Iredell Heart Ball at the end of February.

“It’s time to get serious about one of the biggest health problems facing everyone in America: heart disease,” Goins added.

