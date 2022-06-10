Ready for the next chapter: Lake Norman graduates celebrate their accomplishments

When Lake Norman High School Senior Class President Brigid Salvato stood up to address her fellow graduates, she was quick to praise the entire class for their perseverance.

“Our high school experience was anything but normal,” she said. “What was supposed to be just two weeks off turned into two long years of struggle. We were separated from our friends and missing out on the high school experience that we had long looked forward to.

“But all of us came to realize how great it was to be back this year.”

The Class of 2022 at Lake Norman, 467 strong, celebrated their graduation on Friday morning, reminiscing on their wholly unorthodox high school years that saw a sophomore year cut short, a junior year rife with online classes, and a senior year full of reconnecting and celebrating.

“Our class is one of the first that can say that they graduated high school by not being here for almost two years,” Preston Aldridge said. “When we finally did come back, I barely recognized anyone. However, our school was recognized in the local news for having a skunk get loose in the building.

“As we go out into this world returning to normal, we need to take with us the resilience we learned in this once-in-a-lifetime situation,” he continued. “We’ve grown so much through our personal experiences, and those situations will continue to shape us as we move forward.”

During his address, Aldridge listed some of the ways that Lake Norman students discovered their passions during the pandemic, including Chelsea Puncochar developing a baking business from her home and Kaitlyn Crabb growing a love for event planning by putting together junior prom for the Class of 2022 when the school wasn’t allowed to do so.

“We even had four football dudes start a podcast to talk about nothing,” he said with a laugh. “It’s just about finding that thing in your life that challenges and rewards you.

“As the wise Snoop Dog said ‘If it’s flipping burgers at McDonald’s, be the best hamburger flipper in the world’,” Aldridge continued. “Whatever it is that you do, master your craft.”

Emma Stolberg, the second honor speaker, echoed the sentiment shared by Aldridge during her time behind the microphone.

“Hopefully we learned more about ourselves over the last four years,” she said. “Life is a cycle of experiences, both good and bad. I cannot capture our experience over the last four years myself.

“But I do know that we did not write this chapter without the help of our families, friends, teachers and coaches,” Stolberg continued. “We stand on the shoulders of these people who help support the foundation that we have built and we will need as we go on and write the next chapter of our lives.”

The Class of 2022 was a highly-decorated one. Of the 467 that graduated, 215 of them graduated with honors of some kind. Forty-four students achieved the highest honor of summa cum laude while 121 earned magna cum laude status and 50 achieved cum laude.

“All of these students have overcome any and all hurdles to reach today’s accomplishment,” Principal Bill Shapcott said. “Our students will change lives and make a difference in this world. For that, we are forever grateful and proud.”

